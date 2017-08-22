Elastic Path Advances to Business Partner in the Adobe Exchange Partner Program As consumers’ digital expectations evolve, brands need to innovate to stay ahead

Elastic Path Software Inc., provider of a leading API-first enterprise commerce solution, today announced that it has expanded its relationship with Adobe. Elastic Path is now the first commerce technology provider in the Business tier in the Adobe Exchange partner program for Adobe Experience Cloud. Designed to cultivate and drive innovation, the program further supports Elastic Path as an ecommerce vendor for customers of Adobe Marketing Cloud, part of Adobe Experience Cloud, looking to modernize and monetize their experience-driven businesses.

“Elastic Path is excited to be a more integral part of the Adobe Exchange partner program,” said Harry Chemko, Elastic Path CEO. “Our newest collaboration with Adobe offers customers a direct path to modernize and monetize their existing investment in Adobe Marketing Cloud and eliminates any barriers to becoming an outstanding experience-based business.”

“As consumers’ digital expectations evolve, brands need to innovate to stay ahead,” said Cody Crnkovich, head of partner platforms and strategy, Adobe. “We recognize the deep value Elastic Path has brought to Adobe customers over the years to help them connect with their customers in more meaningful ways and appreciate their continued investment and commitment.”

Elastic Path and Adobe: Creating Great Experiences

The strengthened relationship means customers will benefit from a tightly knit product roadmap and improved alignment as both products evolve. Advances in both platforms will continuously update to provide next-level commerce-enabled customer experiences.

In 2014, Elastic Path launched Elastic Path Commerce® for Adobe Experience Manager. The solution has been instrumental in numerous digital transformation projects for top brands, powering billions of dollars of transactions annually. In 2016, Elastic Path introduced Elastic Path Commerce® for Adobe Marketing Cloud. The combination for Adobe Marketing Cloud and Elastic Path Commerce orchestrates frictionless enterprise-scale marketing and commerce capabilities to help enterprise brands deliver amazing customer experiences.

Elastic Path Commerce for Adobe Marketing Cloud is designed from the ground up to complement any existing or future investment in Adobe’s award-winning marketing platform. The platform orchestrates frictionless, enterprise-scaled transactional capabilities and eliminates feature overlap between marketing and commerce solutions. This creates compelling digital experiences where commerce is embedded along with engaging content at every interaction point brands have with their customers.

The Adobe Exchange partner program for Adobe Experience Cloud is an opt-in program designed specifically for technology partners to provide support for business activities including enablement, marketing and sales engagement.

About Elastic Path

Defining the future of digital commerce, Elastic Path develops the world’s most sophisticated API-based enterprise commerce platform. The company’s flagship product, Elastic Path® Commerce, has helped the world’s top brands generate over $45 billion in over 170 countries. Customers from industries as diverse as travel, telecoms, publishing, software, and retail enjoy the benefits of a flexible, open architecture that drives brand-defining customer experiences, facilitates business agility, and eliminates sales channel silos. Elastic Path is a private company based in Vancouver, Canada with sales offices in the UK and US.

About Adobe Marketing Cloud

Adobe Marketing Cloud, part of Adobe Experience Cloud, empowers marketers to deliver experiences that differentiate their brands. Adobe Marketing Cloud includes Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Target, Adobe Campaign, Adobe Social and Adobe Primetime, and helps brands manage, personalize, optimize and orchestrate content, campaigns and customer journeys. The tie-in with Adobe Creative Cloud makes it easy to quickly activate creative assets across all marketing channels. Brands such as Barclays, Hyatt, Mastercard, NetApp, Philips, Scottrade, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Travelocity, T-Mobile, UBS, Verizon Wireless and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts use Adobe Marketing Cloud.

-###-

Media Contact

Susie Reeves

Cross Border Communications

susie(at)crossborderpr.com

+1 (650) 520 1005