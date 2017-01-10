We've simplified the process to make it easier to manage the preview and workflow around display ads. This was a real struggle for our clients and my development team and I invented an industry-leading solution.

The impressive time-saving capabilities of Adpiler have seen agencies save a significant 3 hours per ad set making the new platform a magnetic draw within the industry for professional Banner Designers and Developers.

"I'm thrilled to reveal that Adpiler, a true first to market disrupter, is live and has already documented extraordinary results for internet agencies around the world," asserted, Jorrit Baerends, Founder, Adpiler. "We've simplified the process to make it easier to manage the preview and workflow around display ads. This was a real struggle for our clients and my development team and I invented an industry-leading solution.”

An industry veteran and Business Administration graduate of Erasmus University Rotterdam, Jorrit Baerends also founded Adcrowd, one of Europe's most successful selfservice retargeting platforms. Empowered with such a wealth of related experience, Adpiler is destined to rapidly cement its name in the internet agency space. Additionally, Adpiler has eliminated the need for annoying email attachments long associated with internet agencies. Now, ads can instantly be uploaded and presented to clients along with demos inside real websites. Smart features also allow real-time annotated feedback on a banner where clients and team members can comment directly on advertisements from one convenient location.

About Adpiler:

Adpiler is a powerful first to market preview tool for banner ads. We are disrupting the global internet agency industry from our headquarters in The Netherlands while at the same time saving our clients an amazing 3 hours per ad set. Discover the future of a smoother running internet agency today and impress your clients by starting your free trial.

Link: https://adpiler.com