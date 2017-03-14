ADS Solutions Introduces Reseller Initiative for Accolent ERP

ADS Solutions Welcomes Dealers, Consultants, and VARs to its Channel Partner Initiative By adding Accolent ERP, resellers will be able to offer a true, web-based SaaS solution and benefit from the accelerating trend of distributors moving to Cloud-based ERP software.

ADS Solutions®, a leader in ERP software for wholesale distribution, today announced a new channel initiative that enables Valued Added Resellers (VARS) to add a distribution-specific, SaaS solution to their product offerings.

ADS Solutions’ Accolent ERP® software is a fully integrated end-to-end ERP platform built on a scalable web architecture that can be deployed in the Cloud or installed on-premise. Accolent ERP delivers the full suite of functionality required by wholesale distribution.

Featuring a tiered structure with pricing based on sales levels, ADS Solutions’ reseller initiative includes a dedicated account manager, 24/5 tier 2/3 support, training, implementation tools, a complete set of marketing materials and other solutions to help resellers maximize their Accolent ERP sales.

“ADS Solutions is delighted to announce enhancements to its channel partner program. We have structured our reseller program to provide the financial incentives and support needed to make our partners successful,” said Ann Grace, Marketing Director for ADS Solutions. “Many ERP software vendors have chosen not to re-write their applications for today’s web architecture. By adding Accolent ERP now, resellers can offer a true, web-based SaaS solution and benefit from the accelerating trend of distributors moving to Cloud-based ERP software.”

ADS Solutions’ reseller program provides partners with ongoing SaaS revenue streams plus opportunities to generate additional revenue on related products and services. Partners can get discounted software pricing and can offer end-user training, consulting, data conversion, and other services. In addition, with Accolent’s web architecture, partners have the potential for referral revenue from linking with adjacent and integrated solutions.

About ADS Solutions®

ADS Solutions is a leader in providing powerful, intuitive and easy-to use Cloud ERP software to wholesale distributors. ADS Solutions’ Accolent ERP software delivers fully integrated, end-to-end functionality for wholesale distribution, including sales, inventory control, warehouse management, fulfillment, purchasing, and e-commerce capabilities. Accolent ERP’s functionality is optimized for the Wholesale Distribution market across a broad range of vertical industries. ADS Solutions is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area in Novato, CA.

For partnership inquiries, please visit https://www.adssolutions.com/partners-program/, or contact Ann Grace, Director of Marketing for ADS Solutions at partner.support(at)adssolutions(dot)com. For product information, find out more at http://www.adssolutions.com.