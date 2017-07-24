Dr. Jordan Fabrikant We are pleased to now have four Advanced Dermatology offices in Nassau County, bringing the highest excellence in dermatology services to the community.

Advanced Dermatology, P.C. announces the opening of a new office at 2307 Bellmore Avenue, Bellmore, New York, (516) 784-5858. The office opened earlier this summer and is currently accepting new patients for dermatologist Jordan Fabrikant, M.D. and physician assistants Lori Friedman and Fruma Leah Wiederman.

Advanced Dermatology, P.C. founder and medical director Dr. Joshua Fox commented “We are pleased to now have four Advanced Dermatology offices in Nassau County, bringing the highest excellence in dermatology services to the community." The new Bellmore office offers a wide range of adult and pediatric dermatological services for a wide variety of conditions of the skin, hair and nails including: skin cancer screening and treatment, scar and wrinkle reduction with lasers, injectables and fillers, laser hair and tattoo removal, fat reduction, underarm sweat reduction, allergy testing and access to over 80 of the latest lasers and devices!

Advanced Dermatology, P.C. and the Center for Laser & Cosmetic Surgery’s board-certified dermatologists in 22 offices in New York and New Jersey have been offering medical, cosmetic, laser, and plastic surgery services since 1986. In addition to providing both adult and pediatric dermatology services in all its offices, many Advanced Dermatology, P.C. doctors also have subspecialty training. Our facilities provide personalized and effective treatments for a wide variety of skin conditions.

The many lasers used at Advanced Dermatology, P.C. offices can treat skin disorders including acne, psoriasis, and rosacea as well as cosmetic concerns like excess fat, loose skin, and wrinkles.

Advanced Dermatology, P.C. and the Center for Laser and Cosmetic Surgery (New York & New Jersey) is one of the leading dermatology centers in the nation, offering highly experienced physicians in the fields of cosmetic and laser dermatology as well as plastic surgery and state-of-the-art medical technologies. http://www.advanceddermatologypc.com.