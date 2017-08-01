We are pleased to now have two Simply Post Aesthetic Spa locations in Nassau County, bringing the latest in aesthetic spa treatments to the community.

Simply Posh Aesthetic Spa, a division of Advanced Dermatology, P.C., announces the opening of their new spa facility at 2307 Bellmore Avenue, Bellmore, New York, (516) 784-5858. The office opened earlier this summer and is staffed by Estheticians Mary Milidantri and Arika Liberman and Licensed Massage Therapist Laura Logan.

Advanced Dermatology, P.C. founder and medical director Dr. Joshua Fox commented, “We are pleased to now have two Simply Post Aesthetic Spa locations in Nassau County, bringing the latest in aesthetic spa treatments to the community. The new Simply Posh Aesthetic Spa offers the same wide range of services available at the Albertson location including; Skin tightening, Microdermbrasion, Chemical Peels, Massage Therapy, Acne Therapy, Body Contouring, Facial Treatments, Laser Skin Rejuvenation, Injectables, Laser Hair Removal, Fat Reduction and Tattoo Removal.

Simply Posh Aesthetic Spa’s main location is at 175 IU Willets Road, Albertson, NY, 11507 and can be reached at 516) 422-7674.

Advanced Dermatology, P.C. and the Center for Laser & Cosmetic Surgery’s board-certified dermatologists in 22 offices in New York and New Jersey have been offering medical, cosmetic, laser, and plastic surgery services since 1986. In addition to providing both adult and pediatric dermatology services in all its offices, many Advanced Dermatology, P.C. doctors also have subspecialty training. Our facilities provide personalized and effective treatments for a wide variety of skin conditions.

The many lasers used at Advanced Dermatology, P.C. offices can treat skin disorders including acne, psoriasis, and rosacea as well as cosmetic concerns like excess fat, loose skin, and wrinkles.

Advanced Dermatology, P.C. and the Center for Laser and Cosmetic Surgery (New York & New Jersey) is one of the leading dermatology centers in the nation, offering highly experienced physicians in the fields of cosmetic and laser dermatology as well as plastic surgery and state-of-the-art medical technologies. http://www.advanceddermatologypc.com. http://simplyposh.com/