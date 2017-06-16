Nine out of ten startups will fail. This is the hard and bleak truth. "Advising the Start-Up 2017" is a Financial Poise webinar series intended to place startups in the 10% that survive — and hopefully thrive. Learn from entrepreneurs who started businesses that both failed and succeeded. Learn from professionals who advised startups from idea to business formation to success!

The 3rd episode of the "Advising The Start-Up" series is available now on demand! "HR-101: Finding, Negotiating With & Retaining Potential Hires" (Register Here) features Moderator Todd Zoha of MorrisAnderson. Zoha is joined by Elizabeth Simmons Callan of Jackson Lewis, Sanjay S. Kamlani of 1991 Group and Susan Smith of Selloquent.

All startups need to identify, attract and retain talent. And talented individuals have numerous employment options. How do startups identify talented individuals? How, then, do startups attract those talented individuals to join their team? (Competitive compensation is usually necessary but commonly not sufficient.)

Recruitment is only one aspect of HR. A startup’s job continues after a talented individual joins the team. The startup — similar to any company that values its people — needs to train and also take measures to avoid having well-trained people leave.

This webinar focuses on talent management in a startup environment. Expert panelists discuss how to negotiate employment, consulting, option and related legal agreements with the potential hires. Appropriate for founders and their counsel alike, this webinar covers common legal pitfalls and how to avoid them.

Each episode is delivered in Plain English understandable to business owners and executives without a background in these areas. Yet, it is proven to be valuable to seasoned professionals. Each episode in the series brings you into engaging (and sometimes humorous) conversations.

Every Financial Poise webinar is designed to entertain as it teaches. Moreover, every Financial Poise episode in a series is designed to be viewed independently of the other episodes. Participants will enhance their knowledge of this area whether they attend one, some or every episode.

ABOUT FINANCIAL POISE™:

Financial Poise™ (http://www.financialpoise.com) provides unbiased news, continuing education and intelligence to private business owners, executives and investors. For more information contact Jennifer Storch at jstorch(at)financialpoise(dot)com or 312-469-0135.