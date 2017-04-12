The new rankings are the culmination of the group’s research into the affordability of online master’s programs across a variety of subjects.

SR Education Group, a leading education research publisher founded in 2004, just released a major expansion to OnlineU.org: the 2017 Most Affordable Online Master’s Degrees. The new rankings are the culmination of the group’s research into the affordability of online master’s programs across a variety of subjects. The lists rank the most affordable colleges for a set of 29 popular online master’s degrees. The average annual tuition rate of the ranked schools is just $11,130. Southern New Hampshire University is ranked for the most programs, earning placement on 7 of the subject lists. The lowest annual tuition rate across all of the rankings is $3,173 for a Master’s in Divinity from Shiloh University.

Tuition rates vary significantly between online master’s programs, and comprehensive data is not easily accessible to students. The National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), which is the primary government entity for education statistics, provides graduate level tuition figures for U.S. colleges, but it does not break down the cost by program. Since graduate students choose schools based on the program they’re interested in, it is important that they have access to program-specific tuition information. Additionally, the NCES does not provide tuition rates specific to online students. In order to provide a resource to help students find and compare affordable online graduate programs, SR Education Group researched and standardized online tuition rates for popular master’s degrees and compiled their research into the 2017 Most Affordable Online Master’s Degree rankings.

The methodology for the rankings considers online degree offerings and annual tuition rates. To develop the lists, SR Education Group researched accredited colleges offering online degrees across 29 programs, including popular subjects like psychology, management, and education, among others. In order to be considered for a given list, schools were required to offer at least one fully online degree at the master’s level within the subject of the ranking. For the 1072 colleges that met the criteria for inclusion, SR Education Group completed further research into online degree offerings. The organization then ordered the schools according to annual tuition rates, specific to each program at each school. A total of 376 colleges made the 2017 Most Affordable Online Master’s Degree rankings.

