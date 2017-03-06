TSW Alloy Wheels Introduce the Rotary Forged®/RF™ Oslo model.

TSW Alloy Wheels - the Oslo in Silver The wheel is a stir of emotions, it is complex, it is soft, it is sharp, it is bold, it is aggressive, and yet still luxurious. It is really a wheel that demands attention from the crowd.

TSW Alloy Wheels, a leader in innovative aftermarket wheels, introduces the Oslo Rotary Forged wheel. The Oslo is mesh patterned wheel inspired from mandala shapes that integrate structures together at a unified center. The wheels expanding symmetry creates fourteen diamond-like windows that radiate from the center until they touch the edge of the wheel. The wheel features a concave profile and a tightly balanced geometric composition, and presents a second layer of fine detailing in its design.

The Oslo is available in two-toned Matte Gunmetal with Matte Black face or Silver with Mirror Cut Face. Refined in ornamentation, yet reminiscent of classic race mesh wheels, the Oslo is the perfect choice for any automotive enthusiast.

“The Oslo was originally inspired by the aggressively sporty, yet classy Lexus RC-F” says Alvin Thai, TSW Alloy Wheels Designer. “Lexus took their luxury style to the wild-west with the RC-F, and we wanted to do just that with the Oslo. We took a historically high end mesh style seen on classic cars and revamped it to fit the modern world. To modernize this style, we enlarged the diamond shaped windows in the pattern, added a dynamic concave profile, and finally carved a second layer of detailing into the shape. The wheel is a stir of emotions, it is complex, it is soft, it is sharp, it is bold, it is aggressive, and yet still luxurious. It is really a wheel that demands attention from the crowd.”

Oslo Alloy Wheels are available in 17x8, 18x8.5, 18x9.5, 18x10.5, 19x8.5, 19x9, 19x9.5, 19x10.5, 20x10, 20x11, 20x9, 20x8.5, 20x9, 20x9.5, 20x10, 20x11, 22x9, 22x9.5, 22x10, 22x10.5, 22x11. , with the three larger sizes available in two widths to facilitate a staggered fitment. The Oslo is also available in a variety of different offsets to accommodate full flush fitment onto most vehicles. In many applications, some wheels tend to stick out too far past the wheel well or too far inward creating a “sunken” look. TSW takes pride in hours of researching the right fitment for most vehicles. Customers can take the guess work out of what fits by calling one of TSW's fitment experts or by logging onto their website and using the fitment calculator at tsw.com. Useful dealer locator tools are available on TSW’s website or by calling 1-888-766-7775. The dealer section on the website enables TSW dealers to access the company’s California and Texas warehouses inventory to determine availability and to place orders. Orders received by 4pm ET are shipped the same business day.

Vehicle owners can imagine TSW custom wheels on their cars at the new TSW website. By navigating towards the Wheel Configurator tab, shoppers can choose their year, make, model, and color of their ride and take the guess work out of how a TSW wheel will look on their car. Another useful tool Is the Wheel Fitment Guide at http://fitment.tsw.com/ that will provide a full list of what TSW wheel will be compatible for their make and model.