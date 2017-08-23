AgencyBloc Integrates With RabbittApp

AgencyBloc + RabbittApp Integration This partnership adds an excellent complementary element to AgencyBloc’s CRM and agency management system - quoting and enrollment. With this integration agencies will be able to manage their business from beginning to end seamlessly within AgencyBloc.

AgencyBloc, an agency management system/CRM and commissions processing software provider built specifically for life and health insurance agencies, is announcing their integration with RabbittApp, a web-based enrollment platform for ACA, limited medical and supplemental sales. The two companies prioritize delivering industry-specific software to create a value driven user experience and are excited to bring this software integration to the insurance industry.

The integration will, in short, create a pathway for policy enrollment information from RabbittApp to automatically import into AgencyBloc.

“This partnership adds an excellent complementary element to AgencyBloc’s CRM and agency management system - quoting and enrollment. With this integration agencies will be able to manage their business from beginning to end seamlessly within AgencyBloc,” said Adam Lewis, President of AgencyBloc.

Through this integration, AgencyBloc and RabbittApp aim to simplify quoting, benefits enrollment, policy management and commissions processing. With the integration, agencies will benefit from:



Sending quotes with plan comparisons to prospects from RabbittApp

Cross-selling ACA and supplemental plans with RabbittApp’s fast, user-friendly software

Newly enrolled clients and policy information from RabbittApp being automatically fed into their AgencyBloc account

Identifying cross-selling opportunities through reports and analytics within AgencyBloc and RabbittApp

Processing commissions on policies brought over from RabbittApp within AgencyBloc

Great client support from AgencyBloc and RabbittApp representatives

“We are excited about our partnership with AgencyBloc. It will give our clients the ability to take their business and client relationships to a new level with additional tools and features. The integration will help us to provide more value to our clients,” said Andy Rieger, Founder and CEO of RabbittApp.

AgencyBloc and RabbittApp work together to streamline HR and insurance agency processes from plan quotes and enrollment to policy management. To learn more about the integration, click here.

About AgencyBloc: AgencyBloc helps life and health insurance agencies grow their business by organizing and automating their operations using a combination of an industry-specific CRM, commissions processing, and integrated marketing automation. For more information, contact AgencyBloc at 866-338-7075 or info(at)agencybloc(dot)com.

About RabbittApp: RabbittApp enables health insurance agencies to deliver additional value to their agents and customers with a premier enrollment platform that enables agents to quote and enroll customers quickly, while enhancing their ability to cross-sell to their customers. For more information, contact RabbittApp at 877-645-7986 or sales(at)rabbittapp(dot)com.