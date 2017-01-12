Agri Beef Launches ‘Ranch to Table’ Culinary Education Program

With the thoughtful approach that went into developing this robust resource, I am confident that it will help to make a difference in culinary education.

In support of chefs, culinary educators and students nationwide, family-owned Agri Beef has launched the Ranch to Table education program. The free online course is the first of its kind to offer a comprehensive lifecycle view of how responsible, high-quality beef arrives at tables across the world from the ranches of the Northwest.

Through four self-paced modules, participants get an all-encompassing look at Ranching, Cattle Feeding, Beef Processing and Grading, and Beef Fabrication and Distribution. It is designed for both personal development and as a classroom-training tool. Upon completion of the course, participants are eligible for 15 Continuing Education Hours through the American Culinary Federation and receive access to the materials for use in their culinary classrooms.

“Now more than ever consumers have a curiosity and interest in knowing where their food comes from and how it is raised. We recognize that chefs and culinary professionals are the trusted sources for diners and shoppers so we created this resource to supplement their existing knowledge and give greater insight into our industry and how beef gets to their prep tables,” said Jay Theiler, executive director of marketing at Agri Beef.

In developing the course, Agri Beef collaborated with culinary educators from across the country along with restaurant and culinary school consultant Chef Paul Sorgule of Harvest America Ventures, who noted, “With the thoughtful approach that went into developing this robust resource, I am confident that it will help to make a difference in culinary education.”

The Ranch to Table modules, powered by the Escoffier Culinary School online platform, can be accessed from Agri Beef’s website http://www.agribeef.com/education/, or through culinary education partners Gold Medal Classroom and the American Culinary Federation.

About Agri Beef

Robert Rebholtz, Sr. founded Agri Beef in 1968 as a ranching and cattle feeding company. Today, it is involved in every step of the beef lifecycle, including ranching, cattle feeding, and beef processing. Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, the company employs more than 1,200 people at various locations throughout the Northwest. Agri Beef is internationally recognized with a family of high-quality brands, including Snake River Farms American Wagyu Beef and Kurobuta Pork, Double R Ranch Northwest Beef, St. Helens, and Rancho El Oro. For more information, please visit agribeef.com.

