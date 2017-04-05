With so many of our students choosing to shop for course materials on third-party websites, it was more important than ever to offer students a full-service online bookstore experience.

Brooklyn Law School, known for its vibrant intellectual community and innovative academic programs designed to prepare students for public service, private practice, and business, has partnered with Akademos, Inc., to offer students a new full-service virtual bookstore that will help students save on textbook and course materials.

Starting with Summer 2017 Session, Brooklyn Law School students will be able to shop for textbooks in new, used, rental and eBook formats on any device using a custom-branded version of the mobile-optimized Akademos online bookstore. Students will save an average of 60% off the list price of their course materials using Akademos’ exclusive marketplace of over 100 million new and used textbooks.

“With so many of our students choosing to shop for course materials on third-party websites, it was more important than ever to offer students a full-service online bookstore experience that can provide them with outstanding service, convenience, and substantial savings,” said William Araiza, Vice Dean and Professor of Law at Brooklyn Law School.

The next-generation Akademos online shopping platform will be fully integrated with the Law School’s student information system, enabling students to see a personalized listing of the textbooks required for their courses and order books for an entire term in less than five minutes.

“We are excited to partner with Brooklyn Law School to provide students with more affordable purchase options through our unique educational marketplace while providing faculty with the most advanced adoptions and analytics tools to facilitate the adoption process,” said John Squires, Akademos Chief Executive Officer.

Akademos also will provide service to Brooklyn Law faculty and administrators. Through the Akademos Adoption & Analytics portal, faculty will be able to compare real-time prices for course materials in multiple formats to choose among the most affordable and highest-quality materials for students.

About Brooklyn Law School

Founded in 1901, Brooklyn Law School offers a vibrant intellectual community emphasizing teaching excellence, leading-edge scholarship, and an innovative academic program designed to prepare students for public service, business, and private practice, nationwide and across the globe. It is an independent institution, unaffiliated with any university or college, and the only law school in Brooklyn. The Law School offers students the J.D. 2-3-4 Program, with degree options that include an accelerated 2-year J.D. program, traditional 3-year program, and extended part-time 4-year program. Visit Brooklyn Law School at brooklaw.edu.

About Akademos

Akademos offers customized, online bookstore services and solutions that support what's most important to institutions — from full-service virtual bookstores to unique partnerships and products supporting on-campus shops. Akademos delivers cost savings on course materials for students while providing administrators and faculty with critical control over the textbook delivery process. Akademos offers an innovative textbook marketplace, best-in-class eCommerce platform, eLearning solutions, and a unique adoption and analytics portal. The company’s comprehensive supply-chain solution and commitment to responsive personal service makes it the choice of leading institutions throughout the country. Akademos helps institutions deliver the right course materials, at affordable prices, on time. Learn more at akademos.com.