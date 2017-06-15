We have chosen Akademos precisely because of their shared commitment to [high quality and affordability].

Houghton College, a Christian liberal arts college nationally recognized for its rigorous academics and stellar alumni placement rate, has selected Akademos as its online bookstore provider to help students save on textbooks and course materials. Houghton is located in the western area of the state of New York and is comprised of more than 1,000 students from 39 states, 31 countries, and 30 Christian denominations.

The Houghton College online bookstore will launch this summer to support its Fall 2017 term and is projected to save students, on average, more than 30 percent on textbook costs versus what they are currently paying.

The Akademos virtual course materials store will give students and faculty complete visibility throughout the textbook purchasing and adoption process. Houghton’s student information system will seamlessly integrate with the Akademos online platform, enabling students to see a personalized listing of the textbooks required for each of their courses and to order books for an entire semester rapidly and efficiently.

“Among the core values of a Houghton College education are high quality and affordability,” said Houghton College President Shirley Mullen. “We have chosen Akademos precisely because of their shared commitment to these values. Their innovative online bookstore provides students with the textbooks and course materials they need at significant cost savings.”

The new online bookstore will continue to provide students with a wide selection of course material options to choose from across new, used, marketplace, rental and eBook formats. Students will now be able to use financial aid on all purchases, including deeply discounted marketplace items.

“The Akademos peer-to-peer marketplace substantially reduces the cost of course materials for students by bringing buyers and sellers together in a transparent environment in which new and used books are bought and sold at the true market rate. It is our experience that more affordable and accessible textbooks drive bookstore utilization resulting in more prepared students and, consequently, overall institutional success,” said Akademos CEO John Squires.

Akademos will also service Houghton College’s faculty and administrators. The Akademos Adoption & Analytics portal allows faculty to compare real-time prices for course materials in multiple formats to choose the best, low-cost options for students. The analytics tools enable faculty and administrators to have critical control over the faculty-adoption and student-purchasing process to track progress from across the entire college to individual classes.

The Houghton College Campus Store will use the space previously dedicated to course materials to offer a wider selection of gifts, apparel, and convenience store items for the campus community.

About Houghton College

Houghton College is a nationally recognized, highly affordable Christian college with rigorous academics and a stellar alumni placement rate that provides an experiential and transformative learning experience within a close-knit, highly relational Christian community. Houghton has been educating men and women in the liberal arts and sciences since 1883. Today, with more than 1,000 diverse and deeply curious students from 39 states, 31 countries and 30 Christian denominations, Houghton focuses on preparing students to serve God fully and faithfully in the 21st century. According to a 2015 Houghton alumni survey, 97 percent of Houghton grads are employed or in graduate school within nine months of graduation.

About Akademos

Akademos offers customized, online bookstore services and solutions that support what's most important to institutions — from full-service virtual bookstores to unique partnerships and products supporting on-campus shops. Akademos delivers cost savings on course materials for students while providing administrators and faculty with critical control over the textbook delivery process.

Akademos offers an innovative textbook marketplace, best-in-class eCommerce platform, eLearning solutions, and a unique adoption and analytics portal. The company’s comprehensive supply-chain solution and commitment to responsive personal service makes it the choice of leading institutions throughout the country.

Akademos helps institutions deliver the right course materials, at affordable prices, on time. Learn more at Akademos.com.