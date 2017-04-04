Akiva Niamehr LLP Gets $1,500,000 Settlement Case for Client

Los Angeles Personal Injury Law Firm Akiva Niamehr announced today its most recent personal injury settlement in a case involving injuries to Jacqueline Andrade, 38, entered in the Supreme Court of California, County of San Bernardino, case number CIVRS1307276.

The firm’s client, Jacqueline, was pregnant and driving her employer’s vehicle North on Fremont Avenue. As she entered the San Bernardino Street intersection on a green signal, an Omnitrans bus driven by Jack Oliver allegedly failed to yield the right of way and ran a red light traveling West on San Bernardino Street and slammed into Jacqueline's vehicle.

The client retained the law firm of Akiva Niamehr, and from there the firm allegedly promptly uncovered the camera footage from the bus and filed suit against Omnitrans and its driver, Jack Oliver, for personal injuries Ms. Andrade sustained in the accident.

Video from the dash and inside cameras of the bus allegedly showed that Jack Oliver, the bus driver, had run a red light, and that the police and Omnitrans knew that Mr. Oliver ran the red light through their review of that footage within minutes of the crash.

According to documents filed with the court, Omnitrans allegedly initially denied Jacqueline Andrade's claims on the basis that Ms. Andrade was negligent and failed to exercise ordinary care. Shortly before the case was scheduled for trial, a settlement of $1,500,000 was reached.

Ms. Davidson said that, “although the defendants initially allegedly claimed that they were not liable, we remained firm in our position throughout the case and were diligent throughout the discovery process, while we prepared rigorously for trial. The confidence we projected through our unwavering stance and the thorough preparations we made for trial sent a clear message to the defendants that we meant business, and we feel that is ultimately what made them come to the table with such a significant settlement offer.”

This is not an isolated success case, far from it. Akiva Niamehr has recouped over $100 million for its clients, across several types of injuries.

About Akiva Niamehr LLP

Akiva Niamehr is a personal injury law firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California. One of the leading personal injury firms in Southern California, the firm represents clients in a variety of personal injury matters, including motor vehicle accidents, slip and fall incidents, and premises liability cases.