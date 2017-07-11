Alera Group Acquires Group Benefits LLC

We’re excited to welcome the Group Benefits LLC team to Alera Group. Their strong middle market presence in Memphis is a significant addition to Alera Group as we continue to expand nationally.

Alera Group – the 14th largest independent insurance agency and the 7th largest independent employee benefits firm in the country - has acquired Group Benefits LLC of Memphis, Tennessee, effective July 1.

“We’re excited to welcome the Group Benefits LLC team to Alera Group. Their strong middle market presence in Memphis is a significant addition to Alera Group as we continue to expand nationally,” said Alan Levitz, CEO of Alera Group. “Tim Finnell and the Group Benefits LLC team operate in a collaborative manner that is consistent with our culture and vision.”

Group Benefits LLC has provided innovative employee benefits solutions since its inception in 2009. Their team of professionals is dedicated to designing and implementing programs that provide financial security, best-of-breed health plan options, increased productivity and work/life balance.

“Becoming an Alera Group company allows us to provide our clients with the resources and best practices of a national firm while maintaining our local, personal service,” said Tim Finnell, president of Group Benefits LLC. “We look forward to leveraging the collective knowledge and experience of our peer member companies to the benefit of our valued clients.”

This acquisition is the latest announcement from Alera Group, as the firm continues to grow organically and through acquisitions since its formation in December 2016. For more information on partnering with Alera Group, visit Partnership Opportunities at http://www.aleragroup.com.

About Alera Group

Based in Deerfield, IL, Alera Group’s over 750 employees serve more than 20,000 clients nationally in employee benefits, property and casualty, risk management and wealth management. Alera Group was created by merging 24 high-performing, entrepreneurial firms across the U.S. It is the 14th largest independent insurance agency and the 7th largest independent employee benefits firm in the country. For more information, visit http://www.aleragroup.com or follow Alera Group on Twitter: @AleraGroupUS

About Group Benefits LLC:

Group Benefits LLC is a Memphis-based benefits broker and consulting firm with access to national resources and support via its affiliation with Alera Group. Group Benefits LLC specializes in guiding clients to make informed, sound decisions related to employee benefits, compliance and health care reform. For more information, visit http://www.groupbenefitsllc.com.