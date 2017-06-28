Coren Speaking at G20 YEA As a female business owner, the chance to speak to likeminded peers and influencers on the power of technology to drive change has been an incredibly rewarding experience.

Wambi’s Alex Coren joins the U.S. delegation to the 2017 G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance (G20 YEA) Summit in Berlin, Germany. Coren, Inventor, Co-founder, and Chief Innovation Officer at Wambi, leads a panel discussion on how Digital Platforms lay the foundation for new businesses.

Coren co-founded Wambi—and invented the supporting digital platform—in 2016 to improve patient satisfaction through recognizing and engaging healthcare workers. She was named the top female student entrepreneur in the country by the Global Student Entrepreneurship Awards, a program of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO). Coren was selected to share her unique experience and expertise with the G20 YEA audience of global innovators. “As a female business owner, the chance to speak to likeminded peers and influencers on the power of technology to drive change has been an incredibly rewarding experience,” comments Coren.

As a delegate of the G20 YEA, Coren impels action within the sphere of global decision-makers. This year’s policy requests call for increased educational, tax, and visa opportunities within digital competencies to embrace and propel new forms of global entrepreneurship and job creation. As a young entrepreneur in the Health IT sector, Coren faces and directly affects the global issue of access to affordable, high quality healthcare. Coren adds, “It’s an honor to contribute to the powerful collective voice of the young entrepreneur. Our goal is to provide insight and solutions to the policies surrounding digitalization in today’s world.”

Coren has spent the majority of the year participating in conferences and speaking engagements around the world, including a recent presentation on Wambi at the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) National Conference and Business Fair in Las Vegas. This event hosts Women’s Business Enterprises, senior executives and procurement representatives from Fortune 500 companies and the U.S. Government, and select partner organizations. All attendees share a common objective of expanding women’s business opportunities in the marketplace.

About Wambi

Founded in 2016 and based in Los Angeles, CA, Wambi is a patient-centered healthcare recognition and performance platform. Dedicated to bringing compassion back to the forefront of healthcare, Wambi addresses patient satisfaction where it starts, with the caregivers. It offers a gamified digital platform to improve caregiver engagement, decrease turnover and burnout, and elevate the patient experience. To learn more, visit wambi.org.

