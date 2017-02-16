Alfred Miller Contracting Precast Concrete Solutions ...C3-category certification shows Alfred Miller Contracting is best equipped to do all jobs right...saving material and labor costs and preventing schedule delays.

Alfred Miller Contracting announces additional recognition of the company’s long-standing reputation as a leading authority in precast concrete fabrication by the Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute (PCI), having met the standards organization’s highest bar for plant certification.

For 40 years, PCI’s Plant Certification Program has rigorously verified that industry-leading plants like Alfred Miller Contracting have developed and documented an in-depth, in-house quality system based on time-tested national industry standards. These standards ensure that plants consistently maintain high-quality operations and output through daily internal control processes and inspections of operations, materials, equipment, products, and processes.

“As a certified plant our customers know that bi-annual, third-party audits by PCI ensure we continue to operate to the highest quality standards in the industry. Our C3-category certification shows Alfred Miller Contracting is best equipped to do all jobs right - the first time - while saving material and labor costs, and preventing schedule delays,” says Alfred Miller Contracting Quality Manager Melvin Kensinger.

The announcement further compliments Alfred Miller Contracting’s deep-rooted history in their hometown of Lake Charles, Louisiana, as the nationwide contractor celebrates its 70th Anniversary in 2017.

ABOUT ALFRED MILLER CONTRACTING

A nationwide contractor based in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Alfred Miller Contracting has created innovative solutions for Industrial and Commercial construction projects, processes, and operations throughout North America for 70 years.

A recognized authority in fireproofing, design/build construction, and specialty precast, Alfred Miller Contracting has earned a distinctive reputation in the petrochemical industry’s Downstream vertical, as the company’s notable history of innovation has literally paralleled its growth since the 1940s.