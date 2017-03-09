Create the highest grandest vision for your life. Then let every step move you in that direction. Oprah Winfrey

Alicia Aberley is pleased to announce the official launch of her global brand Alicia Aberley International.

Noted Women’s Empowerment and Mindset Coach, Alicia looks to utilize her new brand to create a positive impact around the world by inspiring her clients to design their life on their own terms. Alicia is also an accredited NLP Practitioner and Time Line Therapist, Author, Speaker, Reiki Master, and holds a degree in Journalism. Her first e-book titled Blow Your Own Beautiful Mind was released in December, 2016.

Before the inception of her personal brand, Alicia has worked successfully in Media, Banking and as a Business Relationship Advisor. She has also worked as a Freelance Photographer and has photographed the likes of Arnold Shwarzenneger and John Butler Trio. However, guided by her strong passion towards helping women make a positive difference in this world, Alicia decided to bring a premature end to her promising corporate career.

“I realized that I was put on this earth to create a massive impact and to give back to the world in a big way. I began listening to my souls calling and I made the firm decision that I would never again work for another employer,” Alicia says.

Discussing her role as a mentor, Alicia also adds, “My passion lies in empowering women to connect with their true self, to step in to their own brilliance and to leave a legacy in this world.”

As an individual, Alicia has been influenced heavily by a number of role models including the legendary Oprah Winfrey.

Dedicated to facilitating personal growth and self-awareness, she has helped many women release their limiting beliefs, build confidence, and start living a life of intention.

With the launch of her global brand, Alicia is currently offering personalized 28 Day Intensive Coaching sessions. Within the next two months, she plans to start offering online mentorship programs for her emerging global clientele. Alicia also donates 10% of her earnings to Destiny Rescue, an internationally recognized non-profit dedicated to rescuing children trapped in the sex trade.

To find out more about Alicia Aberley and her prowess as a mentor, please visit https://aliciaaberley.com/

