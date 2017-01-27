TSW Alloy Wheels- Crowthorne in Matte Black Crowthorne aftermarket wheels are one-piece wheels cast from our proprietary aluminum amalgam, formulated to provide light weight, endurance and lasting beauty.

TSW Alloy Wheels http://www.tsw.com/ introduces the Crowthorne aftermarket wheel. These alloy wheels are inspired with a touch of class that would blend well with sporty higher-end luxury vehicles. They feature a groove in the center face of the multispoke design giving a sophisticated and detailed aesthetic. The meticulous spacing of each spoke detail is a contemporary treatment that reflect contemporary details of modern vehicles.

Each spoke appear to float towards outer ring with hard edges evoking a precise tailored crease complimenting a wide array of body side surfaces. The lug opening has a flat squared edge bring the whole center together. These custom wheels make an especially emphatic top-of-the-line statement.

Crowthorne aftermarket wheels are one-piece wheels cast from our proprietary aluminum amalgam, formulated to provide light weight, endurance and lasting beauty. A wide range of sizes are available supports staggered fitments, for those seeking a more aggressive posture.

These details are accented in each of the available finishes of a Matte Gun Metal with Matt Black Face or Silver with Mirror Cut Face. This unique combination of finishes allow for maximum contrast bringing every surface of these alloy wheels to life.

Like all TSW aftermarket wheels, Crowthorne is manufactured in a multitude of sizes and with a large variety of bolt patterns and center bore sizes for a precise fit on the widest possible range of vehicles and to enable staggered fitments.

When it comes to wheels TSW’s extensive research team understands that it has to fit vehicles just right. With a collective database from decades of hands on research rest assured that TSW has the “just right” fit for any vehicle. At TSW they understand the “just right” fitment is subjective to the owner and offers a large range of sizes. To accommodate the Crowthorne is available starting in 17x8, 17x9, 18x8, 18x8.5, 19X8.5, 19X9.5 with the larger sizes being 20X8.5 and 20X10.