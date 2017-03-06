TSW Wheels Introduce the New Rotary Forged/RF™ Turbina Model

TSW Alloy Wheels - the Turbina in Titanium Silver Mutli-spoke wheels traditionally have a motorsport look to them, instead we wanted to create a wheel reflect modern automotive trends that favor more luxurious styles.

TSW Alloy Wheels, a leader in innovative aftermarket wheels, introduces the new elegantly styled Turbina Rotary Forged wheel. Distinctly designed with a touch of sport, luxury, and class, the Turbina is named after its turbine like appearance it features twenty spokes highlighted by an intricate curved spline that radiates from a lower surface. This offset between high and low surfaces cultivates a rhythmic reflection of light that gives off a grandeur shimmer throughout the wheel. Finishing off the ends of each spoke are carefully refined grooved pockets that unifies the composition into a uniform symmetry. Turbina is available in a stunning Titanium Silver with Mirror Cut face or a sleek Matte Black. The wheel’s form language is the true balance of sport, delicacy, and elaborate detailing.

“Mutli-spoke custom wheels traditionally have a motorsport look to them; instead, we wanted to create wheels to reflect modern automotive trends that favor more luxurious styles,” says Alvin Thai, TSW Designer. “The Turbina accomplishes this with a mechanicalized art nouveau styling that gives the wheel a sense of flow, movement, and delicacy. Coincidentally, the art nouveau style was developed by reacting against traditional academic art styles -- artists wanted to break through from classical styles, and we borrowed this philosophy on the Turbina to break away from traditional multi-spoke wheel styles.”

Turbina alloy wheels are available in 17x8, 18x8.5, 18x9.5, 18x10.5, 19x8.5, 19x9, 19x9.5, 19x10.5, 20x10, 20x11, 20x9, 20x8.5, 20x9, 20x9.5, 20x10, 20x11, 22x9, 22x9.5, 22x10, 22x10.5, 22x11 , with the three larger sizes available in two widths to facilitate a staggered fitment. TSW takes pride in their extensive research database to make sure their wheels proudly fit a variety of different applications. TSW houses one of the industry’s most thorough brake caliper libraries to ensure that their wheels will fit chosen applications.

TSW offers their alloy wheels in a variety of offsets to accommodate flush fitment for a large arrangement of vehicles. Take the guess work out of finding out what fits and call one of TSW's fitment experts today or log online to use out fitment calculator at TSW.com. Useful dealer locator tools are available on TSW’s recently re-imagined website (tsw.com), enabling shoppers to search by zip code, by country outside the United States or by calling 1-888-766-7775. The dealer section on the website enables TSW dealers to access the company’s California and Texas warehouses inventory to determine availability and to place orders. Orders received by 4pm ET are shipped the same business day.

The website also makes it easy for those looking for Mercedes rims, Lexus rims or BMW rims and other vehicles to see what Turbina wheels, or any of the dozens of other TSW designs, will look like on their year, make, model and color vehicle. Additionally, the new website enables users to sort through the TSW product line by vehicle, wheel size, construction methodology, style, design or finish. The Fitment Guide enables owners to identify each model and size that is a precisely compatible match for their year and model.