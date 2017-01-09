“Gary is a Certified Six Sigma Black Belt and Certified Quality Engineer with extensive Lean Manufacturing expertise, and a seasoned leader in the spinal marketplace. We’re excited to have him on our team," said Chris Fair, Amendia CEO.

Leading spinal implants developer and manufacturer Amendia, Inc. announces the hiring of Gary Maingot as Executive Vice President of Operations.

Mr. Maingot has 25 years of medical device experience in quality, engineering, operations and supply chain roles. Beginning his career at Johnson & Johnson as a Quality Engineer, he transitioned into operations and engineering roles of increasing responsibility at Medtronic and Boston Scientific.

More recently, he spent seven years at Biomet, initially as the Director of Manufacturing and Engineering at the 3i Dental division, progressing to the Group Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain for the Spine, Bone Healing and Microfixation divisions.

“Amendia’s mission is to exceed surgeon and patient expectations by creating balanced medical device, biologics, and instrumentation solutions for spine. It’s critical, then, that our head of operations is a master of manufacturing, production, and services provision,” said Chris Fair, Amendia’s CEO. “Gary is a Certified Six Sigma Black Belt and Certified Quality Engineer with extensive Lean Manufacturing expertise, and a seasoned leader in the spinal marketplace. We’re excited to have him on our team.”

Mr. Maingot received a Bachelor of Science in Statistics from the University of Western Ontario in Canada, a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering from the University of South Florida, and an MBA from the F.W. Olin School of Business at Babson College.

About Amendia

Headquartered in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Marietta, Georgia, Amendia is a leading designer, developer and manufacturer of medical devices used in spinal surgical procedures. Amendia’s vertically-integrated strategy focuses on improving surgical outcomes with innovative solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.amendia.com.