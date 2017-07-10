Children’s Museum of Houston Installs New Display: Box City

Children's Museum PR & Promotions Director Henry Yau stands in front of the Ameritex Box City. We hope that by displaying Ameritex’s majestic cardboard masterpiece in our Invention Convention exhibit, it will inspire our young visitors to expand beyond the limits of their imaginations and further the impact of the DIY and Maker Movement.

The Children’s Museum of Houston and local moving company Ameritex Movers announced today the museum’s newest installation — a lifesize model of the Houston skyline made out of cardboard. Visitors can enjoy the display now through Sept. 4. It is located just outside the Invention Convention Gallery, which focuses on maker and engineering concepts.

The cardboard model was created by team members of Ameritex Movers, and reaches 8 feet tall and 10 feet wide. The piece took over 125 hours and 700 sticks of hot glue, and was made out of packing supplies the moving company uses on a regular basis. The cityscape includes well-known staples of Downtown Houston, including the George R. Brown Convention Center and Discovery Green.

“The Children’s Museum of Houston is a place where the best ideas come together—practically speaking, A Playground for Your Mind™,” said Henry Yau, public relations and promotions director for the Children’s Museum.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to share with Houston’s children the passion and creativity and ‘outside of the box’ thinking currently taking place in organizations like Ameritex. We hope that by displaying Ameritex’s majestic cardboard masterpiece in our Invention Convention exhibit, it will inspire our young visitors to expand beyond the limits of their imaginations and further the impact of the DIY and Maker Movement,” Yau said.

The display first garnered attention in May, when it won first place for single booth display at the Houston Apartment Association Education Conference and Expo. The annual event is the largest local apartment association expo in the country.

“Having our Cardboard City displayed at the Children's Museum of Houston just proves that if you put your mind to something and do it out of love, passion, commitment and a little determination, it will lead you to where you least expect it,” said Ameritex owner Beth Rohani.

ABOUT AMERITEX

Ameritex Movers has helped Houston residents make moves throughout the Greater Houston area since 2001. Owned and operated by husband and wife Nima and Beth Rohani, Ameritex provides home, apartment, and office moves, and offers packing, loading, and moving services. For more information, visit their website at ameritexhouston.com.

ABOUT THE CHILDREN’S MUSEUM OF HOUSTON

The Children’s Museum of Houston, located Downtown in the Museum District, was named the No. 1 Children’s Museum in the country by Parents Magazine. The museum has an audience of more than 1 million children and families in the Houston area. Its mission is to transform the community through innovative, child-centered learning. For more information, visit their website at cmhouston.org.