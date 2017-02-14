Yellowfin Lures in Former Symantec VP Marketing as Global CMO

Yellowfin: Connecting people and their data Chris has a proven track record for building corporate brands, aligning a culture to a brand promise and then ensuring a company actually delivers on that promise

Global Business Intelligence (BI) and analytics software vendor, Yellowfin, today announced it has appointed industry and international marketing veteran, Chris Benham, as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

As global CMO of Yellowfin, Benham’s charter will be to develop and execute a new strategy for building the company’s brand, both elevating its visibility worldwide and reinforcing its commitment to customers across industry and geographies. Benham will be based in Boulder, Colorado, as a senior executive within Yellowfin’s US operations.

“Yellowfin is transforming rapidly from a medium-sized multinational, to a truly large global corporation,” said Yellowfin CEO and founder, Glen Rabie. “We have a 14-year history of growth and innovation, consistently delivering BI features and functionality never seen before. Right now, Yellowfin is perfectly positioned to embark on the next phase of our journey – one of hyper-growth and rapidly scalable international expansion.”

According to Benham, it was the combination of Yellowfin’s proven track record, significant growth opportunity and culture of persistent innovation that motivated him to join the team.

“I’ve always had a passion for working with companies that can harness entrepreneurial agility while working through a growth transformation. I believe that Yellowfin is one such company,” said Benham. “I’m looking forward to Yellowfin’s brand and global visibility being in line with its aptitude for BI innovation.”

Benham, a 25-year industry veteran, has extensive experience forming marketing strategies for global software companies. He has held CMO and senior leadership roles within Symantec, Wyse Technologies, AVAST Software and Webroot Inc. – to name a few.

During his tenure at Symantec Corporation, Benham held a series of marketing leadership roles including Creative Director, Director of Strategic Marketing, Director of Consumer Marketing, Vice President of Global Enterprise Marketing – where he helped to grow the enterprise business from US$150 million to US$2 billion – and Vice President of Global Marketing Communications. Over his decade-long career with the vendor, Benham also helped to create Symantec’s yellow corporate identity and managed both the Norton and Symantec brands, establishing them as the number one brand in their respective categories.

“Chris has a proven track record for building corporate brands, aligning a culture to a brand promise and then ensuring a company actually delivers on that promise,” said Rabie. “We’re on target to grow the business by 50 percent year-on-year. The scale of our current business means there is no better time for Yellowfin, our customers and partners to reap the benefits of Chris’ expertise.”

In addition to Benham’s CMO appointment, Yellowfin has recently appointed Mark Jordan as Global Creative Director and bolstered its product marketing team, digital marketing team and copywriting team with positions in the US, UK and Australia.

