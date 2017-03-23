Yellowfin to Launch 7.3+ Analytics Platform in Global Webinar Series

Yellowfin: Our governance means data you can trust Yellowfin 7.3+ will empower IT to deliver trustworthy analytics throughout the enterprise

Global Business Intelligence (BI) and analytics software vendor, Yellowfin, is launching the latest version of its platform, Yellowfin 7.3+, in a series of webinars on Thursday 6 April 2017.

The major improvements comprise enhanced data-governance capabilities, more data-source connections, and near limitless data-visualization options, including integration with JavaScript charting libraries.

“Yellowfin 7.3+ will empower IT to deliver trustworthy analytics throughout the enterprise,” said Yellowfin SVP Marketing, Daniel Shaw-Dennis. “With industry leading data-governance, data analysts can produce better insights by confidently connecting to more data sources. Business users will enjoy governed and trustworthy BI with boundless charting options.”

