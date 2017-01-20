Anheuser-Busch - 2017 Players Tailgate “We are thrilled about our partnership with Anheuser Busch, bringing in some of their high-end brands for our Players Tailgate VIP guests,” Bullseye CEO Kyle Kinnett said. “Their high-end brands fit perfectly with our high-end event."

Bullseye Event Group is elated to announce a partnership with brewery-giant Anheuser Busch for the 2017 Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LI in Houston.

“We are thrilled about our partnership with Anheuser Busch, bringing in some of their high-end brands for our Players Tailgate VIP guests,” Bullseye CEO Kyle Kinnett said. “Their high-end brands fit perfectly with our high-end event, and we’re excited for our guests to experience what’s in store.”

Anheuser Busch, one of the most iconic brewing companies in the world, brings some of their highest-end brands to the 2017 Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LI, including: Stella Artois, Shock Top Belgian White, Goose Island IPA, Blue Point Toasted Lager, Karbach Brewing, Spiked Seltzer and the exclusive Players Tailgate “Boat Bar.”

The VIP Players Tailgate premium open bar will be available to all guests from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT, on February 5, at Mike Calvert Toyota in Houston. Located just 1.5 blocks from Super Bowl LI host NRG Stadium, the 2017 Players Tailgate is the place to be on Super Sunday.

With over 30 NFL players and some of the biggest celebrities, Bullseye’s 2017 Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LI will be the biggest and best pre-game tailgate in Houston. One of America’s favorite chefs, Guy Fieri, will be returning to create the VIP menu, joined by chefs Eddie Jackson, Aaron May, Douglas Rodriguez, Reno Henriques, Rodolfo Valdes and Pete Blohme. Entertainment at the 2017 Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LI will be provided by 2017 Players Tailgate emcee and ESPN SportsCenter host Jaymee Sire, and world-renowned DJ for some of the most iconic brands such as the Miami Heat, Target and more, DJ Irie.

Tickets to the 2017 Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LI in Houston can be purchased directly from BullseyeEventGroup.com, or are included in all of Bullseye’s Super Bowl LI Travel Packages.

Bullseye Event Group’s Super Bowl LI Travel Packages offer fans the chance to cross the NFL’s biggest game off their bucket list, without handling any of the logistics! A VIP experience throughout Super Bowl weekend in Houston includes some of the most luxurious hotels in the Houston area! Super Bowl LI travel packages also include entrance into a Super Bowl welcome reception (featuring food, a premium open bar and a live DJ), a ticket to Super Bowl LI, private motor coach transportation to and from the stadium on game day and entrance into Bullseye’s 2017 Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LI.

Call Bullseye Event Group today at 317-800-3280 for pricing and insider information regarding the Super Bowl LI Travel Packages and the 2017 Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LI!

About Bullseye Event Group

The official events and travel partner of the Indianapolis Colts, Bullseye Event Group offers fans VIP experiences as a secure, official source for travel, hotel, pre-game parties and game tickets. Bullseye is a direct and dependable source for tickets to the Colts VIP Tailgate, Super Bowl travel packages, the Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LI, Gate 6 Hospitality at the Masters and more. To learn more about Bullseye Event Group, visit BullseyeEventGroup.com.