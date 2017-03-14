Millions of animals are euthanized every year in shelters around the country, but we’re working with Rock City Rescue to help make sure that animals in our community are shown the compassion and care they deserve

Dickinson Insurance and Financial Services, a family managed firm providing asset protection and financial planning assistance to families and business owners throughout the Little Rock metropolitan area, is teaming up with Rock City Rescue for a charity drive to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome orphaned animals in the community.

Of the more than 7 million animals per year placed in shelters nationwide, nearly 35% are euthanized. Worse, only 10% of these animals are spayed or neutered. Rock City Rescue is committed to reducing animal euthanasia by working to rescue animals targeted for euthanasia, as well as promoting community education programs that promote responsible spaying and neutering.

“Millions of animals are euthanized every year in shelters around the country, but we’re working with Rock City Rescue to help make sure that animals in our community are shown the compassion and care they deserve,” says Jason Dickinson, founder and chief executive of Dickinson Insurance and Financial Services.

In an effort to help promote the Rock City Rescue charity event to protect animals in the region, Dickinson and his team are sharing information with local civic leaders, families, associates, and friends over social media and email. Additional promotion is planned in the form of a full length story on the Rock City Rescue event scheduled for publication in the Dickinson Insurance online magazine “Our Hometown”: http://www.dickinsoninsuranceagency.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_39.

Well over a dozen charitable causes and nonprofit groups operating in and around Little Rock have enjoyed the support of the Dickinson Insurance team over the last several years. As active members of the nationwide “Agents of Change” charity assistance network, Dickinson and his team are committed to working with a new regional charity every other month.

For details on the Rock City Rescue charity drive to prevent euthanasia and promote spaying and neutering, and for those who wish to join the Dickinson Insurance team during the event, the following page has been made available: http://www.dickinsoninsuranceagency.com/Helping-Rock-City-Dogs-Find-Forever-Homes_27_community_cause. Additional information on charity drives sponsored by Dickinson Insurance and Financial Services in the past is archived on the firm’s Community Causes page: http://www.dickinsoninsuranceagency.com/community-cause?page=1.

