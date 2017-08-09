Maddy is the definition of a warrior. She brought hope and showed bravery throughout her journey, and our goal is to take that financial pressure off of her family so that they can focus on living and being happy.

McCullars & Lincoln Insurance & Retirement Planning, a full-service provider serving families and businesses from offices in Anniston, AL, has announced the latest beneficiary of their recently launched community involvement program. Maddy Miller was only six years old when she was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, an aggressive form of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Donations to help with the family’s rapidly escalating medical bills may now be made at https://www.gofundme.com/23f5ws4.

Although most forms of leukemia are more common in older people, the main exception to this is ALL, which usually affects children. Precious Maddy is currently in remission, but the adorable child faces another 2 years of maintenance therapies. Her loving parents hope to see her return to school in 2018. In the meantime, medical bills are mounting, and the time they’ve needed to take off work to help Maddy fight her condition throughout countless hospital and doctor visits has taken its toll on the family’s finances.

“Maddy is the definition of a warrior,” said Chad Lincoln, principal of McCullars & Lincoln Insurance & Retirement Planning. “She brought hope and showed bravery throughout her journey, and our goal is to take that financial pressure off of her family so that they can focus on living and being happy. After all, neighbors helping neighbors is what it’s all about for us.”

Readers who would like to join McCullars & Lincoln in supporting this little warrior’s family need not even reach into their own pockets to do so. The agency itself has pledged to donate $10 for each and every referral they receive for an insurance quote, with no purchase necessary. To have a donation made in your name, simply visit http://mccullarsandlincoln.com/causes/relief-hope-maddys-family-leukemiawarrior/ to recommend family and friends for an easy, no-obligation quotation.

Meanwhile, the agency’s caring team is hard at work promoting Maddy’s initiative through a dynamic social media and email outreach campaign. They have also featured the cause in their community magazine, Our Hometown. Helping customers and friends to ‘live well and thrive’, the publication is delivered to thousands of households in Anniston and surrounding communities every month. The electronic version of current and past issues may be enjoyed at http://mccullarsandlincoln.com/magazines/.

McCullars & Lincoln has demonstrated their devotion to the community by the recent establishment of a master charity program called the ‘Agents of Change’ movement. “We are fully committed to helping those in need in our community, and will be selecting a new group, family or individual to support every two to three months,” promised Lincoln. More information on local Community Cause campaigns may be found at http://mccullarsandlincoln.com/community/.

