Anvil Media Launches New Marketing Delivery Service, UberMarketing™

Anvil Media, Inc. Logo We're bringing yesterday's technology to tomorrow.

Anvil Media, Inc., a measurable marketing agency specializing in paid and organic search engine and social media marketing services, is excited to announce the April 1st official launch of an innovative new delivery platform for marketing services. Anvil recently launched its new UberMarketing™ service delivery platform in the Portland market to provide a whole new level of customer service and marketing product quality.

Anvil’s new UberMarketing™ service delivery platform leverages the latest technology, including artificial intelligence, beaconing, blockchain, augmented reality, automated drones, multi-layer authentication and crowdsourcing to provide unsurpassed analog and digital marketing service and support. Through a network of strategic partners, Anvil will be able to deliver marketing strategy, tactics and tools directly to its clients. Anvil tapped traditional marketing guru, Rupert Popplewell-Munt, to head up the UberMarketing™ operation.

“We are on the bleeding edge of retro-technology, which nobody else in the industry has even considered exploring,” stated Rupert Popplewell-Munt, Director of Anvil’s UberMarketing™ Division. “We’re exploring a host of organic and natural marketing technology, including in-house A.B. Dick and type-setting printing presses, automated foam-board spray-mounting technology and punch card computing.”

While the initial April 1st rollout is limited to Greater Portland, a nationwide rollout is expected in Q3 of 2017. To ensure a smooth rollout, Anvil has developed strategic partnerships with Kinkos, Fotomat, 800.com, HomeGrocer and Kozmo. The UberMarketing™ platform includes unified messaging capabilities, with a focus on faxing. The new “Alternative Fax™” platform allows users to convert any email or other electronic communications into a fax, which can then be hand-delivered via bike messenger, bus or train.

“Based on our soft-launch at SXSW, UberMarketing is a game-changer that will disrupt the traditional marketing agency model and has the potential to go viral,” stated Anvil President and Founder Kent Lewis. “With the UberMarketing™ platform, Anvil will be able to provide comprehensive, integrated digital marketing solutions, leveraging synergies cross-platform, shifting transformational paradigms into the New Millennium.”

Other Anvil News

Anvil continues to grow and evolve its award-winning team to better delight and elevate its clients. On the paid media services front, Anvil hired two new team members to augment the existing team. Brett Myers and Ally Rombach have joined the Paid Media team. Terran Benedict was recently recruited to expand Anvil’s social media marketing capabilities, which is now focused on enhancing the impact of organic and paid search strategies. To amplify existing sales and marketing efforts, Anvil hired Paris Klees as a Marketing Assistant.

“We’re excited to bring the new team’s talents into the fold,” stated Josh Breese, Director of Strategy. “We have big plans for 2017 and we’re just scratching the surface of what is possible with our current team and service offering.”

Building upon a year of record-setting level of digital marketing industry awards in 2016, Anvil received additional recognition in Q1 2017. For the third consecutive year, Anvil was recognized for Innovation in Digital Marketing Services by CorporateLiveWire in the Innovation & Excellence Awards 2017. Anvil was also named as one of the Top SEO Consultants in Seattle/Portland by Clutch for 2017. This award also marks the third consecutive year Anvil has received recognition as a top SEO/PPC agency by Clutch.

The combination of expanded services and team, enhanced structure and recognition helped secure a host of new Anvil clients in Q1, including: Act-On, Alder Technology, Ambiable Gloves, Cloud Foundry, FairTRADE USA, FranNet, Great Western Ink, MasterPlans, Premere AutoDetail, Serenity Lane, ShareVault®, SimpleNext, Swisslog, Tender Loving Empire, urbanfitco and Wood & Faulk. If you feel your company would benefit from increased awareness and sales, contact Anvil to be added to this exclusive client list.

About Anvil

Anvil is an award-winning measurable marketing firm with headquarters in Portland, OR that creatively solves business problems for purpose-driven companies. Anvil specializes in providing analytics, search engine optimization, paid media and social media marketing services. Clients include A-Dec, Advantis Credit Union, Cambia Health Solutions, EarthLink, eBags, Enjoy Life Foods, Jani-King and Oregon State University. For more information about Anvil, visit http://www.anvilmediainc.com.