Anvil Media Named Top US Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Agency

Anvil Media Inc Logo It is an honor to receive such lofty recognition from TopAgency, considering we have thousands of competitors nationwide.

Anvil Media, Inc., a measurable marketing agency specializing in paid and organic search engine and social media marketing services, is excited to announce it has received recognition as one of the Top SEO Companies in The United States for the Year 2017 by TopAgency. Anvil ranked third out of sixteen of the top SEO agencies in the United States.

According to TopAgency, Anvil Media has proven its excellence in the community, with its qualitative result-oriented services. Ranked third overall, the finalists were evaluated on various parameters, including: time in the market, service sector percentage in SEO, financial status, client base, quality of client base, client retention & repeat business rate, and the quality of other core services provided by the company. The sixteen companies outperformed hundreds of others in the nation.

This recognition marks the fifth award for Anvil thus far in 2017. Anvil was recognized for Innovation in Digital Marketing Services by CorporateLiveWire in the Innovation & Excellence Awards 2017. Anvil was also named as one of the Top SEO Consultants in Seattle/Portland by Clutch for 2017. The recognition by CorporateLiveWire and Clutch were both awarded for the third consecutive year. For more information about Anvil’s various awards and recognition, visit our website.

“It is an honor to receive such lofty recognition by TopAgency,” stated Anvil Media President Kent Lewis. “Credit goes to our very talented SEO team, who have worked diligently on evolving our SEO services to address changing consumer behaviors, including increasing use of mobile and voice search, Knowledge Graph and Amazon store optimization.”

One of the areas of focus for the SEO team is helping clients develop compelling, unique content. Anvil’s President Kent Lewis also penned an article on the topic for iMedia: 22 Things you Still Aren’t Getting Right with SEO. Anvil’s content strategy service offering is gaining momentum with clients and prospects, including a specific focus on the senior living/care industry. Anvil’s SEO team recently collaborated with Conveyor to create an eBook: Driving Sales in Senior Living with Content Marketing and associated Webinar: Drive Sales in Senior Living with Content Marketing.

Much of Anvil’s success in generating global awards and accolades can be attributed to the consistent performance and customer service of its trained and seasoned team. Additionally, Anvil is committed to marketing its success with clients. In the first half of the year alone, Anvil’s team has presented at 30 industry events and generated 40 mentions in the media. Anvil’s SEO expertise has led to quotes in prominent industry media outlets, including Ahrefs, Pagezii, Invoiceberry and Future of Everything.

The marketing efforts have helped fuel new business. In the past quarter, Anvil added the following companies to its client roster: Abbott Diagnostics, AHA, American College of Healthcare Sciences, Bare Bones Broth, Cascade Corporation, Copper West Properties, Farm to Fit, Galahad Group, Inc., Hairgurt, Health & Safety Institute (HSI), Hubbell Communications, Lucky’s Market, Media 272, NextFoods, Oregon Blueberry Farms and Nursery, Oregon Project, Pop Art, Tax Schools of America, übermortgage, ubiquiOS Technology, Unpolitically Correct and Vancouver Startup Weekend. If you feel your company would benefit from increased awareness and sales, contact Anvil to be added to this exclusive client list.

“The sales pipeline has been healthy this year, especially as we roll out our refined SEO service offerings,” stated Mike Terry, Vice President. “Our growth has led to aggressive recruiting efforts, so I’m constantly on the lookout for digitally-savvy, growth-minded individuals looking for their next big career move.”

With rapid growth over the first half of the year from new and existing clients, Anvil has intensified recruiting efforts. We are pleased to announce John Ray has joined the team as an Account Executive and Erica Lewis as Operations Manager. Anvil continues to look for gifted Paid Media talent that have experience managing advertising on Google AdWords, Bing and social media platforms. Those interested in joining the award-winning team at Anvil should visit our website.

About Anvil

Anvil is an award-winning measurable marketing firm with headquarters in Portland, OR that creatively solves business problems for purpose-driven companies. Anvil specializes in providing analytics, search engine optimization, paid media and social media marketing services. Clients include A-Dec, Abbot Diagnostics, Advantis Credit Union, , Enjoy Life Foods, Jani-King, Lucky’s Market, Mindtree and Oregon State University. For more information about Anvil, visit http://www.anvilmediainc.com.