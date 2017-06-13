AP Automation Provider The Arxis Technology team is always looking out for the best interests of their clients, and excited about new and innovative technologies, like AvidXchange, to help finance professionals transform their businesses, Marc Palombo, Partner Alliance Manager, Past News Releases RSS Leading Cloud ERP Experts, Arxis...

Arxis Technology, Inc., leading cloud financial software experts specializing in the implementation and support of Intacct ERP and Adaptive Insights CPM solutions, was awarded AP automation provider AvidXchange’s inaugural Channel Partner Rookie of the Year Award at their annual REVOLUTION 2017 Users Conference in Charlotte, NC.

The AvidXchange Rookie of the Year Award recognizes a new Channel Partner that contributed the highest number of leads, most revenue from closed deals, and highest number of dedicated marketing programs.

“AP Automation benefits a great number of people in an organization, and we’ve seen companies save a lot of time with AvidXchange. Some of our clients were processing 250-500 or more invoices manually every month and had up to 10 staff in their Accounts Payable departments before AvidXchange,” said David Cieslak, Arxis Principal and CPA.CITP.

“This is an exciting time for AvidXchange’s partner program. We’ve made major investments in our program by developing new processes, technology, and talent to help expand our partner ecosystem. One major initiative this year was to recognize our best-of-breed partners. We’re pleased to honor Arxis Technology with the ‘Rookie of the Year Award’, and look forward to our partnership continuing to flourish,” said Stavros Liakakos, VP of Business Development for Strategic Platforms, AvidXchange.

“Our passion at Arxis is to enable accounting and finance teams to automate critical business processes so they can stop entering data and start being a more strategic business partners. The AvidXchange AP solution fits squarely in that category of processes that can be integrated into your ERP for maximum efficiency while providing more accurate, more auditable, financial controls,” said Arxis Principal Bob Gaby, CPA.CITP.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure working with Arxis Technology this past year. Their team is always looking out for the best interests of their clients, and excited about new and innovative technologies, like AvidXchange, to help finance professionals transform their businesses,” said Marc Palombo, Partner Alliance Manager, AvidXchange.

About AvidXchange™

AvidXchange™ revolutionizes the way companies pay their bills. Serving more than 6,000 clients throughout North America, AvidXchange is an industry leader in automating invoice and payment processes for midmarket companies spanning multiple industries including Real Estate, Financial Services, Energy, and Construction. AvidXchange has been recognized as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the Charlotte area for six consecutive years, ranked among Deloitte’s Fast 500 this past year, and recently was named one of the top 100 technology companies in North America by Red Herring. In the midst of record growth, AvidXchange has remained true to its most valued competitive advantage—its people. AvidXchange has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Charlotte for eight consecutive years.

About Arxis Technology, Inc.

Arxis Technology is an Intacct Premier Partner and Adaptive Insights-certified value added reseller with offices across the country. Our best-in-class solutions, including Adaptive Insights, Intacct, and AvidXchange, enable finance teams to streamline revenue recognition, multi-entity reporting, accounts payable automation, dual reporting, financial forecasting, fund management, intercompany eliminations, cash flow projections, and global consolidations. Arxis assists organizations that need a QuickBooks alternative to replace outdated, inaccurate manual processes, and eliminate reliance on spreadsheets.

Since 1994, Arxis has helped growing companies maximize their technology resources and investment. Over the years, we have helped hundreds of small- and medium-sized businesses as their strategic business partner. We specialize in the needs of Entertainment, Software & SaaS, Professional Services, Manufacturing, and Not for Profit organizations. Our experienced consultants have a passion for making every facet of your business successful and are intent on building a long-term relationship with every client. For more information about Arxis, visit http://www.arxistechnology.com, or call (866) 624-2600.