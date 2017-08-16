APG Cash Drawer Invests in New Salvanini Automation Technology The new machine will increase our capacity but more importantly it will reduce our lead-time to market to meet or exceed our customers’ delivery expectations.

APG Cash Drawer, a fast-growing global manufacturer of cash management solutions, announced today the investment of $1 million in automation at its European headquarters & manufacturing plant in Newhaven. The new manufacturing technology signifies APG’s commitment to quickly deliver the latest cash drawer & cash management technology to retailers in Europe and beyond.

APG Cash Drawer invested in a new Salvagnini P4 Lean Panel Bender providing fully automated setting and folding of steel to produce cash drawer parts at its EMEA plant. Phil Gibbs, Director of Operations, explained: “The advances in the technology of Salvagnini machines have now enabled us to bend and form parts much faster for our bespoke and general application cash drawer models ensuring our customers in Europe and beyond receive their orders quickly and efficiently.”

The installation of the machine was completed in March and the first production took place in April. With the widest range of cash drawer models, APG Cash Drawer is dedicated to using the new technology for as many different cash drawers as possible for increased throughput. Mr Gibbs added: “We are truly excited about the new machine as it provides a new scale of lean manufacturing opportunities for us. It will increase our capacity but more importantly it will reduce our lead-time to market to meet or exceed our customers’ delivery expectations.”

“Our commitment to excellence and continual improvement will benefit to our customers in the years ahead,” said Mr. Andrew Carr, MD at APG EMEA. “The new machine will expand our technical capabilities and will play an integral role as we enter the next chapter in our journey to be our customers’ best and preferred choice in cash management systems.”

About APG Cash Drawer, LLC – APG Cash Drawer, with over 39 years of experience, manufactures a wide range of highly durable and reliable cash drawers that are delivered quickly to the marketplace. APG has built a reputation as the supplier of choice for cash management solutions for retail, grocery, hospitality, and quick serve for thousands of customers throughout the world. Whether it’s our general application cash drawer, custom designed solutions, or the SMARTtillTM Intelligent Cash Drawer, our products and brand are differentiated by our ability to deliver innovative technologies that globally enhance efficiency and security at the point of sale. To learn more about our products, visit http://www.cashdrawer.com/europe or call +44 1273 616300. Follow us on Twitter at @apgcashdrawer and on Facebook.