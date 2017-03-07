Apple Montessori Hoboken Receives Hulafrog’s Most Loved Award

It is the first year we participated in the running for the award, and it means a lot to us that we received it while Apple is celebrating its 45th anniversary.

Apple Montessori School Hoboken has been named the parent pick in Hulafrog’s Most Loved Preschool for the Hoboken and Jersey City area.

Hulafrog’s Most Loved Award recognizes kid- and family-friendly businesses in a variety of locations throughout the country. Parents vote for the local establishments and services they love the most, ranging from restaurants and libraries to pediatricians, preschools and toy stores.

Joanne Mooney, Apple Montessori’s president, noted that the award comes at a significant moment in the school’s history. “It is the first year we participated in the running for the award,” stated Mooney, “and it means a lot to us that we received it while Apple is celebrating its 45th anniversary.”

Mooney’s mother, Jane Bailey, founded the school in 1972 when she couldn’t find high quality, local early childhood education options for her children. “Receiving this recognition shows that we are, to this day, continuing to fulfill my mother’s dream of providing local children with an unparalleled education,” Mooney added.

Apple Montessori will be holding a celebration to commemorate its 45th anniversary during a family event later this year.

In addition to voting for the Most Loved Award, parents also show their appreciation for Apple Montessori by submitting photos of their children busily learning during the school day. Visit Apple Montessori’s Proud Parent Gallery to see the students at work and play in the classroom.

About Apple Montessori Schools: Family owned Apple Montessori Schools have inspired a life-long love of learning for over 40 years. We offer infant, toddler, preschool/kindergarten, and elementary programs that are designed to nurture the whole child—intellectually, socially, and emotionally. Our approach recognizes that no two children are the same and cultivates each and every student’s unique potential in a caring, safe, and supportive school environment.

Our schools are located in Cliffside Park, Edgewater, Edison, Hoboken, Kinnelon, Mahwah, Metuchen, Morris Plains, Oakland, Randolph, Towaco, and Wayne.

See how the Apple Montessori difference can benefit your child by visiting our website at http://www.applemontessorischools.com.