Apple Montessori Schools Holds Preschool Info Sessions in February

Apple Montessori NJ February Preschool Info Sessions

Enrollment for spring, summer, and fall sessions at Apple Montessori Schools are now open. Expectant parents and families with children ages 6 weeks to twelve years (programs vary by school) are invited to attend an information session in early February to learn how Apple can prepare your child for school and life. Apple Montessori offers 15 schools throughout north and central New Jersey.

Families are welcome to bring their child to experience the Apple Plus Advantage. Attendees will learn about the school’s unique approach to early childhood and elementary level education. They will also have the opportunity to see our hands-on, active, “whole child” teaching methods in action.

The event will also provide an opportunity to meet with our trained, nurturing educators who will guide their children through their early learning experiences. The event will include a tour of the school, which has been safety certified by Secure Education Consultants, a group of former White House security agents.

Research has demonstrated that the Montessori Method gives students a measurable academic advantage and promotes emotional and social development. Apple Montessori’s own successes support this. Our programs consistently help children reach their unique potential: Many of our kindergarten students scored at least one year above their grade level and are considered early readers.

Our schools in Wayne and Mahwah will host their Info Session on Thursday, February 9. All other schools will hold Info Sessions on Friday, February 10. On both days, parents are welcome to join the event from 9am to 11am or from 1pm to 3pm. Apple Montessori Schools are located in Cliffside Park, Edgewater, Edison, Hoboken, Kinnelon, Mahwah, Metuchen, Morris Plains, Oakland, Randolph, Towaco, and Wayne.

RSVP are welcome. Email info(at)applemontessorischools(dot)com and indicate your session (school, date, and time) of interest.

About Apple Montessori Schools: Family owned Apple Montessori Schools have inspired a life-long love of learning for 45 years. The infant, toddler, preschool/kindergarten, and elementary programs are designed to nurture the whole child—intellectually, socially, and emotionally. The Apple Montessori approach recognizes that no two children are the same and cultivates each and every student’s unique potential in a caring, safe, and supportive school environment.

