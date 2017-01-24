Appleton Attorney Robert B. Loomis Herrling Clark Law Firm President, Kevin Lonergan, has nothing but praise for Loomis and his achievements. “We are very proud of Bob and his accomplishments. Bob is one of the top family law attorneys in the State of Wisconsin.

Herrling Clark Law Firm, Ltd., located in Appleton, Wisconsin, is proud to announce that Senior Shareholder Robert B. Loomis has accomplished recertification as a national family law trial advocate. The National Board of Trial Advocacy (NBTA) has issued the recertification. Board certification is one of the highest certifications an attorney can achieve.

Herrling Clark Law Firm President, Kevin Lonergan, has nothing but praise for Loomis and his achievements. “We are very proud of Bob and his accomplishments. Bob is one of the top family law attorneys in the State of Wisconsin. He is not only respected here at Herrling Clark Law Firm, but among other family law lawyers and judges around the State. He is looked to as one of the top, if not the top, family law lawyers in Northeast Wisconsin.”

Loomis joins an elite group of professionals, as only three percent of attorneys in the United States hold board certifications. The NBTA requirements for board certified attorneys include: substantial trial experience, exceptional judicial and peer recommendations, and ongoing participation in continuing legal education programs.

Appleton Divorce Attorney Robert B. Loomis is a senior shareholder at Herrling Clark Law Firm, Ltd. He graduated cum laude with a B.A. from Lawrence University, and went on to obtain his J.D. from the University of Wisconsin. A large part of his practice is devoted to litigation, and he focuses specifically on cases related to family law and divorce. He is also a successful family law mediator, facilitating the settlement of complex divorce and high net worth cases.

Loomis is a “Top Rated Attorney” on AVVO within the practice areas of family law and divorce. He has also been rated as one of the “Best of the Bar” by Fox Cities Magazine. Additionally, Loomis has been selected as a Wisconsin Super Lawyer every year since 2006. The Super Lawyers distinction is only awarded to the top five percent of attorneys within the state.

Loomis is a member of the State Bar of Wisconsin, the Outagamie County Bar Association, the Winnebago County Bar Association, and the Brown County Bar Association. Aside from the practice of law, Robert has a passion for running. Just before a recent milestone birthday, Robert completed a 100 mile endurance race (the Pine to Palm) alongside his daughter, Krista.

About Herrling Clark Law Firm, Ltd.:

Herrling Clark Law Firm, Ltd. has served the Fox River Valley community for over 50 years. The veteran attorneys at Herrling Clark bring together over 200 years of combined legal experience to effectively represent individuals, families, and businesses.

Herrling Clark has been named “Best Law Firm in the Valley” for 13 years straight by the Post-Crescent newspaper. The firm works with clients located throughout Wisconsin including the cities of: Appleton, Green Bay, New London, and Oshkosh. For more information call 920-739-7366 or visit http://www.herrlingclark.com.