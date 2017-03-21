SmartLinx Solutions Finding, hiring, & retaining talent is an ever-increasing challenge for our customers. Applicant Tracker is the result of working closely with our customers to design a solution that specifically addresses this issue.

SmartLinx Solutions LLC., the trusted leader in workforce management solutions, today announced the availability of Applicant Tracker, an all-new Applicant Tracking and Onboarding solution within the WorkLinx Product Suite. Applicant Tracker adds an extensive list of new features, allowing customers to streamline their custom hiring and onboarding process to significantly lower the cost of each new hire.

“Finding, hiring, and retaining talent is an ever-increasing challenge for our customers,” says Marina Aslanyan, CEO, SmartLinx Solutions. “Applicant Tracker is the result of working closely with our customers to design a solution that specifically addresses this issue, with features that include one-click job posting, phone and video screening, background checks, and customized workflows.”

The powerful new Applicant Tracker solution also has fully integrated, "No Risk" WOTC processing of new hires, which can earn employers up to $9,600 in tax credits for each eligible hire. And once the hire is made, the system supports full electronic onboarding, and even the ability to customize onboarding documents to meet the unique needs of each customer.

Everyone at SmartLinx is thrilled to make Applicant Tracker available today, as it represents what can happen when a solutions provider works collaboratively with customers to address their most substantial workforce challenges.

About SmartLinx Solutions

SmartLinx Solutions transforms workforce management with innovative, relevant, solutions that drive high-performing organizations. Thousands of workplaces rely on SmartLinx to manage, monitor and optimize their people resources and costs. Founded in 2000, SmartLinx serves clients with a solution suite that includes applicant tracking, staff schedule optimization, time and attendance, human resources, payroll, employee self-service, business analytics, licensing and training management, ACA compliance management, mobility, and time clocks, offered with direct access for management and their teams. For more information, visit http://www.smartlinxsolutions.com or call +1-877-501-1310.