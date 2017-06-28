"CarePassport available now for iPhone, iPad and Android"

A Boston based company – CarePassport - is on a mission to enable patients to take control of their medical records by allowing patients to aggregate, store, share and manage all their medical data including radiology images, lab results, dental, vitals, medications and more at no cost to the patient. CarePassport brings patient data together in one single, secure health portal, and allows patients to create a secure medical wallet with key information including demographics, insurance, emergency contacts and important health info for emergencies, such as blood type, allergies and medications. The app enables patients to import their medical data from any current patient portal or EMR.

Before creating CarePassport, Co-Founders Mohamed Shoura, PhD and Chip Truwit, MD worked on solutions that help physicians, payors, and healthcare providers to value engineer their services to improve patient care, reduce expense, and improve revenue. Each realized that there was a missing piece to the puzzle. Noticing a demand for a more comprehensive approach to patient engagement, they created the all-encompassing, user-friendly app. “We wanted to simplify the process for patients, yet also provide value for physicians and other patient care providers,” explains Dr. Shoura.

The app doesn’t just serve patients. It’s extremely valuable for medical service providers. Dr. Shoura explains that part of the revenue loss experienced by many providers is in missed appointments and over-booking. The app enables people to not only find physicians and labs in their area but also creates calendar reminders for appointments, online check-in, and directions

for patients—all of which helps to reduce missed appointments. The payment feature allows patients to pay their co-pays before arrival, thus reducing time and staff effort. Lastly, the company points to the app “finder” feature that also enables a clinic, hospital, or lab to gain access to potential new patients just by participating in the program.

“We’ve encapsulated a patient’s medical journey in one app,” Dr. Truwit states. “Patients can book appointments, download medical materials and authorize family members to view data through secure proxy settings.” With the freedom to quickly access this data, patients can now take ownership of their medical treatments. When in a medical emergency, patients have

access to their insurance data, emergency contacts, allergy and medication information through a secure medical wallet in the app.

"CarePassport has proved to be a disruptive technology as it truly addresses all of the communications challenges patients and healthcare providers face today," said Dr. Shoura, "The App provides patients with a complete view of their medical data provided to them across multiple providers - hospitals, physician practices and from their wearables, and enables users to engage more proactively and meaningfully with their healthcare providers," Dr. Shoura added.

CarePassport's back-end is designed to run as a stand-alone solution or seamlessly integrates with existing EMR systems to help streamline administrative routine tasks including scheduling appointments, registration, and patient reminders. The app is offered free for patients and is available for iOS from the App Store at https://itunes.apple.com/app/carepassport/id990595708.

A dedicated version for Android devices is also available from Google Play at

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.paxeramed.RadPassport&hl=en.

CarePassport can also be accessed via web at http://www.carepassport.com.

About CarePassport:

Based in Boston, MA CarePassport was founded to provide a platform to offer patients direct control of their medical data.

Mohamed Shoura, Ph.D. is based in Boston and previously founded Paxeramed, Chip Truwit, MD is Minneapolis-based, having previously co-founded and invented the technology for Imageguided Neurologics, which exited to Medtronic in 2005(MedtronicIGN), and is Chief of Radiology at Hennepin County Medical Center.

View the full Press Release in the appshout! Newsroom at: http://appshout.d.pr/IfkI0h