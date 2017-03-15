Crime And Place available now for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch

People who would prefer reading about crime statistics instead of becoming one, can now head to the App Store and download the new version of AMGCI, LLC’s must-have personal safety and property protection app Crime and Place.

The essence of Crime and Place is based on a powerful and practical insight: the historical map or “background level” of crime in a specific location correlates directly to the potential risk of being a victim of crime in that same location.

Based on this premise, the app aggregates a massive volume of personal and property crime data from an extensive analysis of FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics spanning several years, and then combines this with numerous socio-economic characteristics

taken from the US Census and other sources. Impressive effort is also made to standardize the data, and correct inconsistencies, discrepancies and errors. When the numbers are crunched, Crime and Place delivers a comprehensive view of the cumulative levels of crime for every location in the U.S. (A full description of the app’s robust methodology is available at http://crimeandplace.com/methodology.html.)

Of course, users don’t have to know anything about statistics, criminology or Big Data Analytics to benefit from the app -- because despite the complex and sophisticated back-end, Crime and Place is remarkably easy-to-use and instantly valuable.

To start with, users can view the colorful “Crime Compass” to see inner and outer concentric rings that reveal crime hotpots for up to a mile in each direction -- and therefore avoid them. What’s more, the app uses GPS tracking to update dynamically, which makes it function like real-time crime-anticipating radar.

In addition, users can toggle the app’s map overlay to search POIs, addresses or categories (e.g. “gas station” or “shopping mall”) for crime data. They can also drop a pin on the interactive map to verify that a destination on their route or itinerary isn’t a

frequent crime scene.

At anytime, users can also calibrate the data to fit their needs. For example, they can change the weighting of various crime types (e.g. shift the slider 100% to “auto thefts” when looking for a safe place to park their car), set up notifications when entering high

crime areas, trigger alerts when leaving a safe zone, and more.

And now the latest version of Crime and Place features landscape support along with additional usability improvements and enhancements, which have made an already valuable app even better -- as evidenced by the flow of 5-star reviews from users who

hail it as “invaluable” and “awesome”.

“A while ago, some friends and I started discussing the high levels of violent crime being shown on the news,” commented A. R. Tandy, AMGCI, LLC co-founder. “We talked about past road trips taking us through new locations, and imagined what could have

happened if we took a wrong turn and wound up in the middle of a hot crime zone. We thought there must be a way to know where not to turn, before you turn. But all we could find were apps and websites that showed recent individual police-reported incidents, or

were basically just crowdsourced noise. That conversation inspired us to research, design and develop what has become Crime and Place. And based on the incredibly positive feedback we’ve received from people around the world since launching the app,

it’s definitely filling a major safety and security gap!”

The new version Crime and Place is available now from the App Store at https://itunes.apple.com/app/apple-store/id1045488584.

For additional app details, including screenshots, visit http://www.crimeandplace.com.

For all other information or media inquiries, contact Mark Johnson on behalf of AMGCI, LLC at +1 408 757 0156 or press (at)appshout(dot)com.

About AMGCI, LLC

Founded in 2012 by a seasoned team of entrepreneurs and engineers as a working brain trust for the purpose of creating technology-based solutions to heretofore unsolved problems.

Based in Tulsa OK, with offices in Oklahoma and Maine, the company has products addressing both consumer and business product markets.

