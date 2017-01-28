FairOption available now for iPhone

FairOption, the acclaimed app that helps traders and investors take advantage of the flexibility, diversity, control, and portfolio protection of holding a position in stock or index options, is now available in a new version that provides support for later iPhone screen sizes and iOS versions.

Developed by experienced trader Miles Hitcham, FairOption is a powerful, yet easy-touse tool that generates option pricing calculations using the Nobel Prize-winning Black-Scholes model, or the relatively more flexible Binomial lattice mathematical model (with a customizable number of accuracy time-steps).

Weekly, monthly and quarterly options can all be priced, with or without dividends, for either US or European exercise styles, and FairOption’s rapid updating capability can be set to automatic or manual. If desired, traders can also verify and compare pricing models vs. standard external systems and pre-populated example calculations, plus they can drill down to view all call and put options to see their Greek sensitivities (e.g. Delta, Theta, Gamma, etc.). And since there are no spreadsheets to download, traders don’t expose their device to security risks such as macro malware and other threats.

While the rigorous back-end engine has earned praise from both experienced and new traders alike, a key feature that categorically separates FairOption from anything else in the app world is its outstanding interface and display design. Unlike other apps that treat user experience like an afterthought -- and subject traders to a dizzying and confusing wall of data – FairOption takes full advantage of Apple’s innovative Core Data technology and animated dynamic display techniques, and all screens are optimized for either portrait or landscape (traders who choose the latter get access to additional scrollable expiry data columns).

“A growing number of traders worldwide are either currently taking, or are interested in taking, a position in stock options,” commented Miles Hitcham. “FairOption is a useful, responsive and interactive app that helps both new and experienced traders hedge investment positions, which mitigates their risk, or to reduce their capital investment obligation, and can potentially lead to huge profits and substantial income.”

The new version of FairOption (version 2.0), which supports the latest screen sizes and iOS versions (while retaining backwards-compatibility to earlier versions going back to IOS 7.1) is available from the App Store at https://itunes.apple.com/app/fairoption/id955087954

Additional app information, including a video tour and screenshots, is available at http://www.fairoption.com

For all other information including media enquiries, contact Mark Johnson on behalf of FairOption at +1 408 757 0156 or press (at)appshout(dot)com.

About Miles Hitcham

Miles Hitcham has been closely associated with all kinds of financial and other software development for over 30 years, and has also been involved in stock and option trading since the early 1980s. In October 1987, Miles designed a Stock Market Portfolio Manager software package that was featured on the front cover of the top-selling Atari ST User magazine. He was next heavily involved in the development of a real-time price and option trading software solution that was successfully marketed by the London International Stock Exchange.