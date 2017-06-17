Happy Juul available now for iPhone and iPad

Happy the dog, Rainbow giraffe, Lila the bird, Ducky (the duck!) and more fun characters are brightening up iMessage conversations around the globe, as The Happy Juul Company are proud to launch their new iOS Sticker App “Happy Juul”.

Offering over 100 stickers, “Happy Juul” allows people of all ages to add charm, fun & color to their daily iMessage conversations. The stickers have been specifically selected to convey various emotions and activities in a light-hearted & inspiring way: users can tell friends or loved ones they are having fun cooking, riding their bike or simply feeling playful (amongst a host of other emotive stickers), by simply dropping the image anywhere into the conversation.

The “Happy Juul” iOS Sticker app is based on four books in the series – with more on the way – that feature spectacular full-color illustrations, spellbinding storylines, unforgettable characters, and an all-important teaching and development aspect that helps young people learn about the importance of being honest, respecting differences, solving problems, and other valuable life lessons.

The books entitled “Rainbow & Lila - The Secret of Friendship”, “Happy Juul & Friends – Uniting a Family”, “Rainbow & Lila – Asking for Help” and “Happy Juul & Friends - Taking the Right Decision” bring the loveable animals to life in creative and imaginative stories the reflect real-life situations and help teach children the important values in life.

“The idea for the Happy Juul & Friends was inspired by our desire to provide children all around the world – including our three year-old daughter – with the opportunity to avoid negative TV influences, and instead dive into wonderful and creative stories that spark their imaginations, while at the same time, develop their character,” commented Art Juul. “We understand that kids today dream of being a princess or a hero, which is great while they’re at home, but doesn’t necessarily help them as they head out into the world. We feel that these characters fill this gap, and will be valued and loved by kids and parents alike!”

The fun new iMessage sticker app “Happy Juul” is available from the App Store at:

https://itunes.apple.com/app/happy-juul/id1238670528

The book series is available from Amazon.com (Kindle and paperback) and Apple iBooks.

More information is available at: http://www.happyjuul.com/books.

For all other information or media inquiries, contact Mark Johnson on behalf of the Happy Juul Company at +1 408 757 0156 or press (at)appshout(dot)com.

About the Happy Juul Company (Zurich, Switzerland)

Evening after evening we would repeatedly tell our daughter our invented stories about an unforgettable clever circus dog and his friends. This combination of a child’s passion for fantasy stories and a family that wants to make a difference is the root and fire that started building The Happy Juul Company.

Learn more: https://www.happyjuul.com

View the full Press Release in the appshout! Newsroom at: http://appshout.d.pr/qHubno