Jumping Jack's Skydive available now for iPhone and iPad

AppVant Garde Studios, an indie game studio based in New York City, released it's second game today — Jumping Jack's Skydive. Jumping Jack's Skydive is a 50 level skydiving adventure game, complete with crazy obstacles, elaborate designs, incredible art, challenging gameplay and seriously fun crash landings.

Players of all ages can take Jumping Jack on a skydiving adventure through 5 worlds and 50 challenging levels. Users must guide Jack as he jumps out of the plane and drops through crazy and unbelievable obstacles — like the jumbo planes, hot air balloons, blimps, helicopters, drones, birds, UFOs, Astronauts and more.

For a successful skydive, players must fly Jack down after each plane drop and deploy the parachute at the right time in order to land successfully. The challenge takes Jack through the City, Desert, Ocean, Forest and Space to complete the game and become a Skydiving Master.

Surprisingly, there aren't many great or memorable skydiving games on the App Store, and AppVant Garde aims to change that.

"We wanted to bring a true Skydiving classic to the App Store. The game gets more addicting and becomes more surprising as you progress through each world. It's a really fun play and something all fans of extreme experiences are going to enjoy," says CEO Brendan Ward.

Jumping Jack’s Skydive is available now in the App Store for iPhone and iPad at: https://itunes.apple.com/app/jumping-jacks-skydive/id1182843435

A dedicated version for Android devices is coming to the Google Play store later in March.

For all other details including media inquiries, contact Mark Johnson on behalf of AppVant Garde Studios at +1 408 757 0156 or press (at)appshout(dot)com.

About AppVant Garde Studios

AppVant Garde Studios are an indie game studio based in New York City, focusing on simple, addicting and extremely fun arcade and adventure gaming experiences. With AppVant Garde, you should always expect the unexpected.

Learn more: http://www.appvantgardestudios.com

View the full Press Release in the appshout! Newsroom at: http://appshout.d.pr/Sjcy