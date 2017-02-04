MarginNote Pro available now for iPhone and iPad

When MarginNote Pro first launched in 2013, it zoomed to the top of the App Store charts, made numerous reviewer “must-have” lists, and was acclaimed by users around the world as the one of the best productivity apps of all time. Now four years later, developer Sun Min has released a new version that makes an already outstanding app even better by enhancing speed and overall usability, and adding several new features and integrations. The app was also recently named by AppSo as a top 10 iOS app for 2016.

Available for iPhone, iPad and Mac, MarginNote Pro is a powerful, yet simple-to-use learning tool for students, educators, researchers, lawyers, business professionals, and other users who want to optimize and streamline the note taking process. What makes the app so remarkable is that it seamlessly integrates a range of built-in tools, including:



A versatile reader that supports PDF and EPUB formats, along with web pages (converted to EPUB via Safari or viewable through the app’s embedded browser).

A note taking tool that captures notes, links and hashtags in page margins. To keep things neat and clear the editing area doesn’t overlap the book content, and the app’s Apple Pencil is optimized and finely-tuned for precise handwriting.

A drag-and-drop highlighter for making annotations. Users can highlight specific text, or select entire sections.

An integrated organizer and MindMap that lets users create an hierarchical outline tree of notes in just a few finger gestures.

A search tool that can be applied to a single book, multiple books, or a user-created hashtag.

An innovative review tool that lets users rapidly and automatically create flashcards from highlighted sections and notes. A review by the productivity improvement website Done Before Brekky claimed that this triples study speed compared to other tools that are manual and time-consuming (e.g. Quizlet, StudyBlue, etc.).

An export tool to push content to Anki, iThoughts, MindManager, OmniOutliner and Evernote, and print notes, linked book pages and MindMaps as a single PDF.

In addition, MarginNote Pro syncs to DropBox, Evernote, and iCloud, and the built-in wi-fi transfer lets users access their updated information regardless of whether they’re logging in from their iPad, iPhone or Mac. Users can create keypad or keyboard shortcuts to make things more efficient and easy.

“The problem with other learning tools is that they are only one piece of the puzzle, which means that users have to switch back and forth between different apps,” commented developer Sun Min. “But with MarginNote Pro, everything that users need to optimize and maximize their learning experience is available them in a single, comprehensive solution. Whether they’re studying for exams, researching a business plan, preparing a presentation, developing a lesson plan, or doing anything else that requires intelligent and efficient note taking, MarginNote Pro is the only app they need!”

The latest version of MarginNote Pro is available for iPhone and iPad from the App Store at https://itunes.apple.com/app/marginnote/id723205553, and for Mac at https://marginnote.com/marginnote-for-mac. A free trial is available.

For additional app details, including screenshots, visit https://marginnote.com. For all other information or media inquiries, contact Mark Johnson on behalf of Sun Min at +1 408 757 0156 or press (at)appshout(dot)com.

About Sun Min

With more than 15 years of experience in software design and development, Sun Min focuses extensively on creating innovative apps and tools that support and enhance learning, reading and self-improvement.