Social-Hub available now for iPhone

Worldwide fans of Social-Hub have some new reasons to cherish the unique social network aggregator app, now that a new update is available in the App Store.

Created by developer Islom Kamalkhodjaev and offered at no cost, Social-Hub is the brilliant answer to a tedious problem that countless people of all ages and backgrounds have struggled with for years: constantly launching multiple social media accounts to keep up with their friends, colleagues, favorite people and businesses, and so on.

That’s because Social-Hub lets users access their network’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram live feeds directly from within the app, as well as cross-post to all platforms in a fast and efficient manner. What’s more, Social-Hub emulates each social media platform’s native look and feel, which means that users don’t experience anything unusual or unfamiliar as they stay in the loop.

Other special Social-Hub features that have earned the app numerous 5-star reviews and critical acclaim from independent expert reviewers include:



The option to “like” Instagram photos

In-app dropdown menus to manage each social network account

The ability to apply visual effects and edit photos prior to posting them on social media

In-app Facebook chat, with the option to take a screenshot simply by tapping/holding the screen

Cross-social posting to save time and effort

Fun Social-Hub stickers

The ability to look up new posts via #hashtag

One-touch shortcut to view messages

Fast, secure access through TouchID

A streamlined and elegant iOS 8-inspired interface

Built-in ad blocker

Social-hub can also be password protected to keep out unauthorized users, and since users spend less time launching various social media accounts, they prolong their device’s battery charge.

And now in the latest version, users can take advantage of enhanced Instagram integration.

“We’ve received an incredible amount of positive feedback from users since launching Social-Hub in late 2014,” commented Islom Kamalkhodjaev. “And while we’ve made several improvements since then, we’ve been working very hard on enhancing the Instagram integration and giving our users more ways to save time, get more done, and have more fun. We’re excited about the latest version, and believe that our users will be impressed by the improvements and additions!”

Social-Hub, the globally-popular social network live feed aggregator, is available in the App Store at https://itunes.apple.com/app/social-hub/id625246354.

About Islom Kamalkhodjaev

Based in Moscow, Russia, Islom Kamalkhodjaev is an app developer and entrepreneur who is passionate about apps, and employs professional experts to help bring his creative ideas to life.

