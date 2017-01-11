Sudoku: Roundoku Gold (Full Version) available now for iPhone and iPad

Worldwide fans of Lars Menzel’s Sudoku-inspired iOS app Sudoku: Roundoku – and everyone else who has yet to enjoy this unique, challenging and addictive modern twist on a classic favorite – can now head to the App Store, and dive into the latest version that features several major additions and enhancements.

Sudoku: Roundoku is available in three editions: Black, Silver and Gold. Black is available at nocost, while Silver and Gold are available for $1.99 and $4.99 respectively. Before highlighting the differences between the three editions, it’s simpler to focus on the basic gameplay and feature set, which is similar to all of them.

In conventional Sudoku, players are presented with a 9x9 grid comprised of nine 3x3 sub-grids, and their task is to solve the puzzle so that every number appears once in each horizontal line, vertical line, and square.

However, what Sudoku: Roundoku does quite differently -- and far more interestingly according to its legions of fans around the world – is present players with a round (circular) board vs. a square board. This adds a whole new dimension to the gameplay. Instead of getting stuck in corners and against walls, players approach the game in a more creative and flexible frame of mind, which makes the experience more fun and engaging.

Furthermore, Sudoku: Roundoku’s sensational UI input method is a master class in app design. The layout features beautiful drag-and-select animation sequences, and both left-handers and right-handers can comfortably rotate their device to get a fresh view of each level. There’s also a way for players to quickly see all of the connected fields, or hide the number pad for enhanced board visibility. Players can even scan Roundoku Game Codes (RGC) that they come across in books and magazines, and instantly start playing the designated level.

Other Sudoku: Roundoku special features include:



An enhanced tutorial that helps new players learn how to play within minutes (new feature).

iCloud synchronization so players don’t lose their progress, levels and level packs when switching devices (new feature).

A re-invented user interface that delivers a luxurious, upscale and dynamic feel that is totally absent with ordinary Sudoku apps (new feature).

The ability to share levels with friends via Facebook, Twitter, IM or email.

An auto-save function.

New daily levels.

Home screen shortcuts.

Game Center Leaderboards and Achievements.

Auto clear notes and auto error checking.

As for what makes the three editions (Black, Silver and Gold) different, it’s less about game play, and more about access to levels and extras:

Sudoku: Roundoku Black, which is available at no-cost, offers 50 levels, a black color theme, and players try to climb on top of the Black Leaderboard.

Sudoku: Roundoku Silver offers 250 levels, a silver color theme, and players try to climb on top of the Silver Leaderboard.

Sudoku: Roundoku Gold offers 250 levels, black, silver and gold themes, players try to climb the Black, Silver and Gold Leaderboards. Players who have this edition also receive extras and enhancements on an ongoing basis.

“Sudoku: Roundoku is a totally new way to play Sudoku, and liberates players from getting stuck in corners and against walls,” commented Lars Menzel. “The instant the launch the app on their iPhone or iPad, their mind starts playing around and it’s like they’re transported to another time and place without distractions. It’s fun, challenging, unique, and we’re thrilled to improve

the experience in our new major update!”

Sudoku: Roundoku Black is available from the App Store at https://itunes.apple.com/app/sudoku-roundoku-black-free/id970362189.

Sudoku: Roundoku Silver is available from the App Store at https://itunes.apple.com/app/sudoku-roundoku-silver-hot/id1021106200

Sudoku: Roundoku Gold is available from the App Store at https://itunes.apple.com/app/sudoku-roundoku-gold-full/id1022918287

For additional information, including screenshots of all three editions, visit https://roundoku.com.

For all other information including media inquiries, contact Mark Johnson on behalf of

Lars Menzel at +1 408 757 0156 or press (at)appshout(dot)com.

About Lars Menzel

Located in Dresden, Germany and Mount Holly Springs, PA, Lars Menzel is a talented developer with over 20 years experience in software development and photography.

With a philosophy to “Make it simple to use but hard to master!”, he encourages mobile game players to download his apps and "Play seriously!”.

Learn more: https://roundoku.com/