Troubled Waters available now for iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple Watch

People in search of an immersive new interactive story app that blends an emotionally gripping storyline with creative and addictive “what will happen next?” gameplay, can now head to the App Store or Google Play and download the new release Troubled Waters by 4 Deuces Gaming, LLC.

Unlike most interactive story apps that are predictable, boring and forgettable, Troubled Waters is a brilliantly original offering that dials up the intrigue and drama right away. Here’s the back story: a teenager named Alex sneaks on an ocean voyage, and as a result of this illicit transgression is thrown overboard. Miraculously however, Alex doesn’t perish. Instead, a single possession: an old two-way radio that could stop working at any moment, allows Alex to call for help while clinging for life.

It’s the mission of each Troubled Waters player to help Alex survive by communicating through the radio, and selecting the right responses that guide to safety. In total, the castaway needs to make over 280 vital decisions. The right advice keeps Alex alive to face the next challenge, while the wrong advice could end in a watery grave.

Other Troubled Waters special features include:



The option for players to receive push notifications when Alex needs help and advice, so they can respond when it’s convenient.

Outstanding sound effects and music that greatly enhances the overall playing experience (with available mute option).

The option for players to Tweet their progress directly from the app.

“Our goal with Troubled Waters was to create something unique and compelling that transported people from ordinary reality, and into a world of adventure and excitement,” commented 4 Deuces Gaming’s Co-Founder David Hrizak. “We had an incredible amount of fun developing the app, and based on the overwhelmingly positive feedback we’ve received so far, people are having just as much fun playing it hour after hour!”

Troubled Waters, the brilliantly original new interactive story app that blends a gripping storyline with addictive gameplay, is available now for iPhone and iPad from the App Store at https://itunes.apple.com/app/troubled-waters-save-alex/id118669465, and for Android devices at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=lostatsea.a4deucesgaming.com.troubledwaters.

About 4 Deuces Gaming, LLC

4 Deuces Gaming, LLC was founded by David Hrizak and Chris Smith after formulating the business plan in early 2016 with a vision of creating casual, entertaining games to help people escape everyday life. They officially started their company in October of 2016 with the idea of Troubled Waters being their first mobile gaming app. Since starting the company they have been working tirelessly to get Troubled Waters out to market for others to enjoy. They have many other ideas for other entertaining games, which they will continue to work on to bring to you in 2017.

