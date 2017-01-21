ZANUM available now for iPhone

People who want to improve their fitness level – whether that means losing weight, adding muscle, training for a marathon, increasing flexibility, enhancing bone density, or any other healthy goal – can now head to the App Store and download the phenomenal new app ZANUM that isn’t just game-changing, but potentially life-changing as well.

ZANUM aptly derives its name and draws its inspiration from the Latin word “sanum”, which means healthy and real. The app was developed in partnership with professional trainers, who expertly crafted more than 500 detailed exercises from more than 100,000 hours of coaching experience. The ZANUM training algorithm can adjust to virtually everyone, from people seeking a relatively light and easy workout, to hard-core athletes preparing for their next extreme challenges.

In total, there are 11 unique coaching characters in the “ZANUM League” to guide the way, and the app uses machine learning to adjust to each individual user’s development on a session-by- session basis. At the same time, people don’t have to be worried about being overwhelmed by tasks they cannot complete, as the algorithm is calibrated to find the ideal balance between confidence, comfort and challenge.

What’s more, ZANUM is designed to let people use their home fitness equipment or body weight to effectively carry out various drills and exercises. This is a thoughtful design feature that will be welcomed by those don’t live near a gym, don’t have the time to regularly visit one, don’t feel comfortable working out in front of strangers, or don’t want to spend the money for a membership – especially since some of them are quite pricey.

Other ZANUM special features that are already earning rave reviews from both fitness professionals and fitness-conscious end users alike include:



A simple and intuitive interface that is easy to use, so that people can focus on their activity and staying motivated.

A comprehensive and constantly-growing library of videos that teach new motion sequences in a simple, step-by-step-manner.

Real-time tracking to track performance and achieve weekly goals.

A built-in timer to make workouts more effective, efficient and exciting.

The option for people to collect “ZANUM points” and continuously improve.

“The ZANUM League is made up of 11 unique and lifelike characters with different skills, fulfilling each individual user’s specific training desires and goals,” commented one of the lead developers. “We bundled and digitized this experience to give people an incredibly smart digital coach that is the next best thing to a real-life trainer!”

Zanum is available now from the App Store at https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/zanum/id1179477356. There is no cost to download and use the app for one month. After this trial period, users can opt to subscribe. Monthly, semi-annual, and annual plans are available.For additional app information, including screenshots and bios for all 11 coaches in the “ZANUM League”, visit http://www.zanum.com/en.

Learn more about ZANUM (Videos)

ZANUM - Next Level Fitness: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLMODZfEXOw

ZANUM - Your Digital Personal Trainer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mqpFT7BRGNs

For all other information or media inquiries, contact Mark Johnson on behalf of Zanum at +1 408 757 0156 or press (at)appshout(dot)com.

About ZANUM

ZANUM is a Germany based company with offices in Hamburg, Cologne and Baden-Baden. It was founded in 2015 by fitness experts and personal trainers Jean-Phillippe Klaack and Stephan Arndt, when they formed a team of health coaches from different backgrounds and several programmers and designers, all of them working together to make ZANUM this unique piece of training software.

