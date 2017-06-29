ArchiCAD Expert Eric Bobrow to Update Best Practices Training Course Two of the most popular and widely used online training programs for ARCHICAD (with 1450 members from over 70 countries) are about to be overhauled as part of a major upgrade by ARCHICAD expert Eric Bobrow. Past News Releases RSS ARCHICAD Expert Eric Bobrow...

Two of the most popular and widely used online training programs for ARCHICAD (with 1450 members from over 70 countries) are about to be overhauled as part of a major upgrade by ARCHICAD expert Eric Bobrow.

The QuickStart Course, originally created with ARCHICAD 14 and 15 in 2011, is a set of 29 video training lessons totaling 13 hours of material. It covers the basic usage of the program, including a thorough overview of the structure of project files, navigation, and step by step demonstration of building a 3D model and creating a set of construction documents.

While the basic workflow of the program has remained stable, the interface has changed incrementally over the years, with a dramatic update in version 20.

To provide maximum compatibility with current and future versions of ARCHICAD, Bobrow will create and record new versions of all of these basic training lessons. Work will commence in July, and is expected to be completed in late August.

The QuickStart Course is included in Bobrow's comprehensive Best Practices Course, which teaches the most effective methods to set up, organize, and develop building design projects. Based on Bobrow's experience of more than 27 years training users on ARCHICAD, the course is known as one of the most intuitive, in-depth explanations of the overall working process as well as specific mechanics for modeling and documentation.

The Best Practices Course is constructed from a carefully organized curriculum of 30 Modules, each with between 3 and 10 video sections. There are well over 100 hours of training material covering basic, intermediate and advanced topics. Unlike piecemeal tool- and menu-based instructional videos, these tutorials are built around architectural processes in a coherent, integrated fashion. Tools, menus and demonstrations are woven together to clearly explain best practices methods essential to day to day usage as well as long term project management.

While most of the Best Practices Course videos are still relevant and usable (since ARCHICAD's core philosophy and project structure remains stable) Bobrow plans to rework and re-record a substantial number of the training lessons to provide improved compatibility and clarity for users. Updates will begin in the summer of 2017, and are expected to be completed by the end of the calendar year.

ABOUT ERIC BOBROW AND THE ARCHICAD TRAINING COURSES

Eric Bobrow is an internationally respected expert in ARCHICAD who has been working with the software since 1989. HIs ArchiCAD Tutorials channel on YouTube is the most widely used independent training resource for the software, with over 18,000 subscribers and 2.9 million views. He regularly produces ARCHICAD tutorials and tips and tricks as videos and articles to help users from beginners through advanced levels.

He has pioneered multiple ground-breaking resources for ARCHICAD users, including MasterTemplate (introduced in 2007 as the first independent office standard template developed for worldwide use), the Best Practices Course (the most comprehensive training on ARCHICAD best practices methodologies) and the MASTERS of ARCHICAD series of Summit conferences and training courses (leveraging cutting-edge online platforms to share knowledge, training and case studies from dozens of recognized ARCHICAD experts around the world).