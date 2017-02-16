Nike Tennis Camps Returns to University of Arizona for Summer 2017

Held at the University of Arizona in Tucson and directed by UA head tennis coaches, Clancy Shields and Vicky Maes, this Southwest tennis camp will offer two weeks of Overnight, Full Day (8:30am-4:00pm), and Half Day (8:30am-11:30am) camp options for boys and girls, ages 9-18, of all abilities. Campers will receive technical tennis instruction and drilling from an experienced coaching staff and have the opportunity to hit tons of balls, improve their technique, and be challenged by other players in their peer group.

"We are thrilled to bring back our popular Tucson tennis camp this summer," states Siera Love, VP of Nike Tennis Camps. "Coaches Clancy Shields and Vicky Maes are sure to deliver a top notch camp experience with a high level of tennis training and plenty of fun!"

Campers, parents, and coaches interested in the 2017 Nike Tennis Camp at University of Arizona can get more information at http://www.ussportscamps.com/tennis or call 1-800-645-3226.

About US Sports Camps

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.