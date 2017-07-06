Brad Schmett, of Brad Schmett Real Estate Group and Keller William Realty, today announced that the Annual First Wednesday Backstreet Art District celebration of creativity known as the Art Walk and located at 2600 South Cherokee Way in Palm Springs will offer a nice boost to local luxury real estate as art patrons head into the area each week during the event.

This event is a chance to visit working art studios, meet with the artists themselves and take in the ambience of original creativity that is a hallmark of this charming art district. Maxon Art will be sharing Greg Mattson’s latest woodworking masterpiece entitled, “Zen Drum.” Inspired by his passion for music and love of woodworking this modern incarnation of an ancient Aztec Tribal and Ceremonial drum is a must-see for dedicated art patrons. Also on display at Maxon Art will be “Gaia” (Mother Earth) an exquisite piece crafted from natural materials.

Schmett recently commented, “For anyone who loves art and creativity, the First Wednesday Backstreet Art District Art Walk is simply not to be missed. There is always something for everyone as well as a chance to meet the individual artists themselves, ask questions, and learn more about the creative process that each artist embraces. Combine that with live entertainment and our fabulous Palm Springs restaurants that surround the Backstreet Art District and you have a winning combination every time.”

Although most galleries are open Wednesday through Saturday from 11am to 5pm, it is best to call ahead to your favorite gallery to make sure they are open. The Art Walk is free and open to the public.

For more information on The First Wednesday Backstreet Art Walk visit backstreetartdistrict.com.

To find out more about investing in Palm Springs, CA real estate visit palmspringsrealestateinfo.com.

Brad Schmett Real Estate Group and Keller Williams Realty – Palm Springs is an exclusive, elite and sophisticated group of real estate consultants raising the bar for service in the greater Palm Springs area real estate market.