CCW 2017: Competitive Advantages and MiFID II Compliance with ASC

ASC trade show booth Desktop analysis is particularly effective in automatically identifying inefficient workflows and procedures. It provides a leverage point to optimize the order of tasks and applications, thus ensuring a streamlined workflow.

ASC will emphasize how to boost customer service levels and meet MiFID II requirements at this year’s CCW, an international conference and trade show in Berlin for customer service, communications and contact centers. The event will take place on February 21-23, 2017 with 270 exhibitors and more than 7,800 visitors expected to attend.

At booth H16/J15 and in a live demo, ASC will present sophisticated Cloud solutions to increase service quality and improve performance. It will showcase multiple tools to automate quality management including desktop analysis, omni-channel recording and detailed reporting functionalities designed to significantly augment the efficiency of existing processes.

Marco Mueller, Chief Operating Officer of ASC, said, “The quality of customer service represents one of the most decisive factors differentiating contact centers from the competition. Desktop analysis is particularly effective in automatically identifying inefficient workflows and procedures. It provides a leverage point to optimize the order of tasks and applications, thus ensuring a streamlined workflow.”

Mueller went on to cite the effectiveness of ASC’s new application, SCREENminer, in assessing tasks and processes in contact centers. This tool measures and evaluates the quality of on-screen activities to provide a 360-degree view of agent interactions.

In addition to desktop analysis tools, ASC is also showcasing the ability of its neo recording suite to meet the upcoming guidelines of MiFID II. These mandatory regulations are beginning to take effect and will require complex documentation management to capture all customer communications leading to a transaction.

Besides audio and screen recording, ASC‘s omni-channel approach is designed to satisfy MiFID II by also covering chat and video calls. Thus, all communications platforms are captured, and the data is stored and archived as required.

ASC’s neo suite also provides customized access rights mandated by work councils; meets flexible redundancy scenarios to ensure 24/7 reliability; and includes sophisticated encryption mechanisms to maintain privacy and security.

For more information about ASC’s portfolio, please visit http://www.asctechnologies.com.

About ASC

ASC is a worldwide leading software provider for multi-channel recording, quality management and analytics addressing all enterprises with recording needs, especially contact centers, financial institutions and public safety organizations. ASC records, analyzes and evaluates interactions across all media, either as an on-premise or Cloud solution. Headquartered in Germany and with subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, the United States, Brazil, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong and Dubai as well as a worldwide service network, ASC is a powerful global player in its industry.