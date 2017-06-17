Ashley Morton as Blanche in Carol Support Group Providing LGBTQ video artists such as Allison Tate the tools and support to create new works is extremely gratifying and culturally important.

Saturday, June 17, 2017, marks the world premiere of the short comedy Carol Support Group, a loving homage to Todd Haynes’s Oscar-nominated feature starring Cate Blanchett. The film is about a support group for people addicted to the movie Carol. The counseling session descends into mayhem, as superfan Blanche embodies lead character Carol Aird and lures her fellow addicts to temptation.

Directed by Allison Tate, Carol Support Group premieres at San Francisco's Castro Theatre at 1:15 p.m. in the popular shorts package “Fun in Girl Shorts.” It will screen two additional times the following weekend, June 24 and 25. Frameline Film Festival is the largest and longest-running LGBT film festival in the world.

The original movie, Carol (2015), was nominated for six Academy Awards. Starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara, it was directed by Todd Haynes from a screenplay by Phyllis Nagy, based on the novel The Price of Salt by Patricia Highsmith.

Carol Support Group was funded by the Here TV Incubator program. The Here TV Incubator program helps emerging LGBTQ video artists bring their passion pieces to life, in their own unfettered voice. Here TV provides the resources, production experience, mentoring, marketing and the largest global LGBTQ premium distribution platform to make sure these entertaining, culturally important stories are told and heard. We believe in supporting a developing LBGTQ video art renaissance.

"Providing LGBTQ video artists such as Allison Tate the tools and support to create new works is extremely gratifying and culturally important.” — John Mongiardo, Managing Director, Here TV

Interview opportunities

Writer-director Allison Tate, producer Wendy Jo Carlton, and star Ashley Morton

Recent coverage in WIRED

Downloadable EPK

http://www.carolsupportgroup.com

@caroladdicts Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Tumblr

Here Media is the largest and most influential LGBT media company in the world. Reaching more users per months than any other LGBT media brand, Here Media holds a unique position among digital media companies. Its premium video service — HereTV — has a branded presence on all leading streaming and cable platforms. Our new OTT service launched in 2017 with hundreds of award-winning LGBT films. Download it for iPhone, Android, Apple TV, or Roku, or watch online.

