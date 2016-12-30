Thrive Memory Care at East Cobb “This community will be a drastic departure from what most people think of when senior living comes to mind, and will set a new standard for senior living,” - Jeramy Ragsdale, CEO of Thrive Senior Living

Atlanta-based Thrive Senior Living announced this week it is creating a unique, highly specialized new community: Thrive Memory Care at East Cobb, in Marietta GA. The strategic location near main thoroughfares extends Thrive at East Cobb’s ability to serve a large geographic area in this dense, high-end residential section of Marietta.

By adapting and completely reengineering a former Hospice facility, Thrive will provide exclusive care to seniors living with Alzheimer’s Disease and related dementias (ADRD).

With 25 private suites, Thrive Memory Care at East Cobb is a ‘boutique’ community, where residents will enjoy focused personal care. This innovation breaks with the industry’s pattern of large stand-alone Memory Care facilities and care for the memory impaired as an inevitable ancillary service of a larger senior living community.

The community will replicate a sophisticated, yet warm home-like atmosphere with high-end finishes designed for resident comfort. The intimate experience will feature living and dining areas, an outdoor deck overlooking a peaceful pond, and a sunroom. Quietly integrated with this home-like atmosphere is a state-of-the-art care system, designed by Thrive to provide world-class care and engagement to its residents.

Thrive will coordinate resident care information in its innovative digital environment, which seamlessly integrates communication, Electronic Health Records, Medication Administration, and Individual Care Plans. Care Teams will quickly and easily have access to residents’ full health picture, allowing a more informed and holistic approach to care. Other technology, including a wireless care alert system, will simplify and improve daily life for residents and bring peace of mind to their families.

Thrive at East Cobb will serve the person living with memory impairment through engagement in activities and cognitive therapy. The community will feature a senior-friendly technology system that Care Teams can use to attempt to bridge across memory conditions into enjoyable past activities and experiences.

Founded with a single community in 2009, Thrive has rapidly become known as one of the most innovative, disruptive, and fastest growing companies in the senior living industry. Thrive has developed and operated over 25 senior living communities in 8 states valued at over half a billion dollars, and currently employees more than 700 amazing team members.